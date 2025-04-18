Duda Revolutionizes Client Content Collection With Their New AI-Powered Tool

Leading website builder for agencies, Duda, launches an innovative new feature to eliminate content bottlenecks in the web design process and speed up project delivery.

BOULDER, Colo., April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duda , a leading white label website building platform, has launched a new AI-powered Content Collection solution designed to solve one of the most common pain points in website development.

The new tool enables agencies to easily gather business information and site assets from clients and have them immediately accessible within Duda's website editor - ready for use with pre-built templates or AI-generated websites.

87% of content collection delays are caused by clients, according to a recent survey of 120 digital marketing agencies performed by Duda . These delays include slow responses, poor-quality submissions, and confusion around requirements.

The AI-powered Content Collection tool addresses these obstacles head-on by streamlining the way agencies request and manage client content.

"As part of our ongoing innovation and development of powerful, agency-first AI tools within the Duda platform, our team has created a solution to eliminating one of the biggest headaches for agencies and web pros in the web-building process," said Itai Sadan, Duda's co-founder and CEO.

Agencies can now build AI-powered forms tailored to each client's business. This makes it easier for SMB owners - such as plumbers, restaurant operators, and service providers - to provide complete and accurate information at their own pace and on any device.

Once submitted, the content is automatically uploaded to the Duda platform, eliminating the need for downloads, file transfers, or tedious back-and-forth communication.

"This launch is part of Duda's ongoing rollout of AI-powered features and tools designed to help agencies and web professionals work their way - faster than ever," added Amir Glatt, Duda's other co-founder and CTO. "From generating entire sites to simplifying content collection, Duda continues to push the boundaries of efficiency and automation."

About Duda

Duda is a leading white label web building platform for digital agencies, SaaS platforms, and web professionals offering web design services to SMBs. From its industry-leading AI Assistant to advanced API-driven automation workflows, Duda offers web professionals a comprehensive suite of tools to build pixel-perfect, feature-rich websites efficiently and at scale–all on a flexible platform that can be fully customized to match their go-to-market strategy and ideal customer experience. As the top platform for Core Web Vitals, a critical metric for SEO performance, Duda makes it easy for web professionals to deliver a superior digital presence and outstanding performance to their customers under their own brand. More than 22,000 organizations have trusted Duda to build 1 million active websites. For more information, visit .

