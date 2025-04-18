LVMH: 2024 Dividend

At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton held on Thursday, April 17th, 2025, approval was given for the payment of a dividend for financial year 2024 of 13.00 Euros per share.

Taking into account the 5.50 Euros paid on Wednesday, December 4th, 2024, the balance of 7.50 Euros will be paid on Monday, April 28th, 2025. The last trading day with dividend rights is Wednesday, April 23rd, 2025.

LVMH

