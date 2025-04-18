Promax Organizes Private Royal Token Banquet Focused On Future Of Decentralized Technologies

On April 28th, 2025, on behalf of Promax Holding LLC , one of the companies owned by His Royal Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohamed Al Nahyan.

Under the Honorary Sponsorship of the private office of His Royal Highness Sheikh Abdulla Al Sharqi, Promax will host an exclusive“Royal Token Banquet” at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The prestigious evening will gather an elite circle of guests, including executives from top Web3 exchanges, leading venture capital firms, prominent dignitaries, and global luminaries in innovation and finance.

Held under the presence of His Excellency Louai Mohamed Ali the President of Promax Group, and His Excellency Dr Mohamed Al Ahdaly, the CEO of the group, the banquet will begin promptly at 6:00 PM.

It is set to be a landmark event, facilitating high-level discourse on the future of technology and the unveiling of a transformative initiative in the Web3 space.

This closed-door gathering marks a significant moment for Promax as it seeks to foster collaboration among those driving the frontier of decentralized technologies, finance, and global innovation.

About Promax United LLC

Based in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Promax United LLC is a dynamic conglomerate led by His Royal Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, with visionary leadership from His Excellency Louai Mohamed Ali, group president of Promax United. As a pioneer in business innovation, Promax Group delivers indispensable tools for success across diverse sectors, including:



Banking and finance

Capital management

Renewable energy

Infrastructure and manufacturing

Healthcare

Logistics and transportation

Sustainability and environmental services

Digital technology

Security

Real estate

Media Humanitarian and community services

Through its forward-thinking initiatives, Promax United continues to redefine industries and drive sustainable, impactful solutions on a global scale.