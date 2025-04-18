Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Promax Organizes Private Royal Token Banquet Focused On Future Of Decentralized Technologies

2025-04-18 10:16:58
(MENAFN- FinanceWire) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, April 18th, 2025, FinanceWire

On April 28th, 2025, on behalf of Promax Holding LLC , one of the companies owned by His Royal Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohamed Al Nahyan.

Under the Honorary Sponsorship of the private office of His Royal Highness Sheikh Abdulla Al Sharqi, Promax will host an exclusive“Royal Token Banquet” at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The prestigious evening will gather an elite circle of guests, including executives from top Web3 exchanges, leading venture capital firms, prominent dignitaries, and global luminaries in innovation and finance.

Held under the presence of His Excellency Louai Mohamed Ali the President of Promax Group, and His Excellency Dr Mohamed Al Ahdaly, the CEO of the group, the banquet will begin promptly at 6:00 PM.

It is set to be a landmark event, facilitating high-level discourse on the future of technology and the unveiling of a transformative initiative in the Web3 space.

This closed-door gathering marks a significant moment for Promax as it seeks to foster collaboration among those driving the frontier of decentralized technologies, finance, and global innovation.

About Promax United LLC

Based in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Promax United LLC is a dynamic conglomerate led by His Royal Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, with visionary leadership from His Excellency Louai Mohamed Ali, group president of Promax United. As a pioneer in business innovation, Promax Group delivers indispensable tools for success across diverse sectors, including:

  • Banking and finance
  • Capital management
  • Renewable energy
  • Infrastructure and manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Logistics and transportation
  • Sustainability and environmental services
  • Digital technology
  • Security
  • Real estate
  • Media
  • Humanitarian and community services

Through its forward-thinking initiatives, Promax United continues to redefine industries and drive sustainable, impactful solutions on a global scale.

Official website:

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

