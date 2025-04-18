Bielat Santore & Company Sells Riverview Restaurant, Burlington, New Jersey
Revell Hall is envisioned as a dynamic venue that seamlessly combines a lively bar and lounge, an upscale à la carte restaurant, and a versatile event space. It is equipped to host a wide range of occasions, from weddings to private gatherings and corporate events. This concept is crafted to provide a rich array of experiences all under one roof, ensuring exceptional hospitality in both casual and festive environments. Whether guests seek cocktails and light bites, a comprehensive dining experience, or a memorable event, Revell Hall is designed to enhance and elevate every occasion.
REVELL HALL –a unique dining experience...
SOURCE Bielat, Santore and Company
