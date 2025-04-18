Bielat Santore & Company Sells Riverview Restaurant, Burlington, New Jersey

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new restaurant named REVELL HALL is planning to open in June 2025. This cross-cultural, chef-driven dining destination will seamlessly blend global flavors with local charm, all set against the historic backdrop of the Delaware River in the Burlington City Historic District. Advanced yet approachable, the restaurant will combine refined culinary techniques with warmth and soul, celebrating both seasonality and storytelling. At its core, Revell Hall will focus on connection-between cultures, people, ingredients, and experiences. The name itself pays homage to the past, while the cuisine embodies evolution and exploration.

Revell Hall is envisioned as a dynamic venue that seamlessly combines a lively bar and lounge, an upscale à la carte restaurant, and a versatile event space. It is equipped to host a wide range of occasions, from weddings to private gatherings and corporate events. This concept is crafted to provide a rich array of experiences all under one roof, ensuring exceptional hospitality in both casual and festive environments. Whether guests seek cocktails and light bites, a comprehensive dining experience, or a memorable event, Revell Hall is designed to enhance and elevate every occasion.

SOURCE Bielat, Santore and Company