Le-Vel Hosts Powerful Elevate 2025 Event With New Premium Product Launches, Recognition, And Unforgettable Inspiration

FRISCO, Texas, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Le-Vel, the global innovative health & wellness brand behind the revolutionary THRIVE Experience, hosted its highly anticipated eLeVate 2025 event on April 12 at the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay. With hundreds of passionate Brand Promoters attending in person and ten thousand more joining virtually, the hybrid experience delivered energy, empowerment, and exciting announcements to a global audience.

Founder & CEO, Jason Camper, the LV Executive Team and Top Brand Promoters celebrate the first-ever eLeVate in Tampa, Florida

Founder & CEO, Jason Camper takes the stage to deliver a powerful keynote

Brand Promoters, Cheyenne Wilson, Renee Earley, Kelley Thomas & Emma Hening, take the stage

Le-Vel's Executive Team - Cliff Gallagher (VP of Operations and Field Integration), Jayson Jorgensen (VP of Strategy & Growth), Sharif Sayed (Director of Brand & E-Commerce Performance), and Chante' Markus (Director of Social Media & Marketing), directed & lead the day while acting as energetic emcees and hosts

The weekend kicked off in true Florida fashion with a Coastal Chic Millionaire Award Mixer at Oystercatchers-a stunning seaside evening that brought together top Promoters for an evening of connection, conversation, and celebration.

The main event on Saturday was filled with inspiration, innovation, and impact. Dynamic keynote speakers Anne Bonney, Motivational Speaker, 2-Time Author & Podcast Host, and Anthony Trucks, Mental Health Speaker, Author, CEO & Former NFL Player, set the tone for transformation, while Brand Promoter panels spotlighted real stories of resilience, growth, and success in the direct-selling company.

Le-Vel's own Corporate Team: Cliff Gallagher (VP of Operations and Field Integration), Jayson Jorgensen (VP of Strategy & Growth), Sharif Sayed (Director of Brand & E-Commerce Performance), and Chante' Markus (Director of Social Media & Marketing), directed & lead the day while acting as energetic emcees and hosts, guiding attendees through an action-packed day of recognition, giveaways, and brand announcements.

A highlight of the day included a powerful presentation from Dr. Chris D'Adamo, diving into the science behind the revolutionary, holistic THRIVE myGLP Challenge, Le-Vel's first-to-market system for supporting weight & appetite management, mental clarity & focus, and metabolism.

Le-Vel Founder & CEO, Jason Camper took center stage to deliver a powerful keynote centered on commitment-to growth, to impact, and to each other. This unwavering commitment is at the heart of Le-Vel's mission: to lead the industry with innovation while empowering Thrivers to achieve more in their own lives & in the lives they touch. It's not just about the premium products, it's about showing up, staying the course, and building something that truly lasts.

"Le-Vel isn't just a brand-it's a movement. We're empowering everyday people to build extraordinary lives with belief, work ethic, and the right tools. What we're creating together is bigger than premium products-it's a platform for real, lasting transformation." – Jason Camper, Founder & CEO

Attendees were among the first to experience the full reveal of Le-Vel's newest product lineup:

THRIVE Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides – Unflavore & Chocolate Shakes : Crafted with 22g of clean, bioavailable protein, and 8 essential amino acids, these new Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides support strength, mobility, and skin health with zero sugar and functional fuel-available in a pure unflavored version and a crave-worthy cocoa & sea salt chocolate blend.

THRIVE REVIVE – Premium NAD+ Hydration & Recovery Beverage : Formulated with NAD+ precursors, essential electrolytes, and a powerhouse antioxidant blend, THRIVE REVIVE NAD+ delivers hydration, cellular renewal, and immune support to help you feel your best every day without any allergens or artificial sweeteners.

THRIVE VITAL – Astaxanthin Capsules for Whole-Body Wellness : This potent antioxidant supplement is formulated to support overall wellness, including energy and recovery, and may help the body manage oxidative stress, promoting healthy skin, eyes, and cellular function

THRIVE myGLP Micronized Lifestyle Mix – Strawberr & Chocolate Flavors : The latest innovation in the THRIVE myGLP System, these micronized Lifestyle Mixes are loaded with protein, biotin, and key minerals to help support metabolism, appetite management, and overall vitality-now available in delicious strawberry and rich chocolate flavors.

The event also featured the Ultimate THRIVER Season 6 winners, where over $275,000 in cash prizes were awarded to inspiring health transformations across three age divisions. The powerful transformations are a true testament to the life-changing impact of Le-Vel's premium nutrition.

Le-Vel also proudly celebrated the success of its highest-achieving Brand Promoters, inducting five new Millionaire Award Recipients, and honored the newest 600K, 1M VIP and 8-Figure Earners. These awards are a true testament to the power and potential of the THRIVE opportunity. These milestones reflect the unstoppable momentum of a community that's just getting started almost 13 years after the company was founded.

The day closed with the VIP "Crimson Nights" Party, a high-energy celebration filled with dancing, excitement, and unforgettable memories in Tampa.

eLeVate 2025 was a vibrant celebration of community, commitment, innovation, and limitless potential-unifying THRIVE Nation across the globe, offering fresh vision, momentum, and a renewed drive to elevate their lives & businesses.

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel's products include the THRIVE Experience and THRIVE ELITE Experience. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within North America, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

