Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings Turns Up The Heat With New Hot Box Promotion



Fried Chicken Hot Box: Charleys' fries topped with cheese sauce, boneless wings tossed in choice of sauce, finished with a ranch drizzle

The OG Hot Box: Charleys' fries topped with cheese sauce, USDA choice steak, sauteed onions and Cheez Whiz® sauce

Philly Haze Hot Box: Charleys' fries topped with cheese sauce, USDA choice steak, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and melted provolone Hippie Chick Hot Box: Charleys' fries topped with cheese sauce, all white meat chicken, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and melted provolone

"Our goal was to create something fun, filling and packed with Charleys' signature bold flavors our guests love," said Larry Geller, manager of R&D and culinary at Charleys. "The Hot Box delivers on quality and value-and it's just in time for 4/20."

Guests can order in-store, online at Charleys, or through the Charleys mobile app.

About Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings

In 1985, Charleys redefined the cheesesteak. College students and the surrounding Columbus, Ohio community instantly took to the first Charleys location positioned off The Ohio State University-igniting a universal love for cheesesteaks and all craveable foods. Also known for loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing Real Fruit Lemonades, Charleys quickly expanded to serve the "World's #1 Cheesesteak" around the globe-with current locations in over 46 U.S. states and 17 countries. Charleys is committed to made-right-in-front-of-you transparency, bringing delicious cheesesteaks to over 850 locations. With select locations serving classic and boneless wings, savory fried appetizers and refreshing frozen milkshakes-every customer leaves Charleys satisfied and with a smile on their face. For every combo meal sold domestically at participating locations, 10 cents is donated to support at-risk children via the Charleys Kids Foundation. Charleys is committed to real ingredients, transparent preparation and customer satisfaction with a mission to love their neighbor and serve others.

Learn more about Charleys in their press kit , on social media at @charleyscheesesteaks, or on their website . Find a location near you at /order .

