Lovet Pet Health Care Launches In Michigan To Expand Access As New Survey Reveals Cost Barriers For Pet Parents

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This launch comes as new survey data, conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Lovet Pet Health Care, shows thatin the past year due to rising veterinary costs.

"Grand Rapids has a strong, pet-loving community, and we're here to make high-quality vet care more convenient and affordable than ever," said Courtney Gruber, President at Lovet Pet Health Care. "At Lovet, we're doing veterinary care differently-because we believe pet parents deserve less stress and more peace of mind when it comes to their pet's health. From urgent and primary care to dental and surgical services, we offer comprehensive care under one roof. And with flexible payment options and thoughtfully designed spaces, everything we do is built around making vet care easier to access."

Meeting the Moment: A New Model for Veterinary Care

Veterinary care is becoming harder to access- 45%1 of U.S. pet parents surveyed say rising costs have led them to delay or skip care . More than a quarter of Michigan respondents (27%) say flexible payment options would make them more likely to seek preventive care, and 18% say care packages that help save money would encourage them to visit the vet more regularly. That's why Lovet is introducing solutions that reduce the financial burden while delivering expert care:



First exam free for all new clients, offering both immediate savings and a chance to make sure Lovet is the right fit for you and your pet.

Lovet Pay - a program that provides a unique combination of payment options that help pet parents pay for care over time that include interest-free options, same-day financing, and 99% approval rates-no credit required.

Lovet Essentials-a cost-savings care package for your cat or dog that includes all core vaccines, two nail trims, a full blood panel, a fecal exam, and your choice of a dental cleaning or spay/neuter surgery-all for just $99/month. It also comes with unlimited exams and 10% off prescriptions, retail, and more, saving pet parents 30% or more on annual care.

Puppy & Kitten Packages that provide the essential care young pets need to grow up strong-including exams, core vaccines, nail trims, and heartworm and parasite prevention. Online scheduling as well as modern, pet-first hospital designs to reduce stress for both pets and pet parents.

What Michigan Pet Parents Are Saying

For many Michiganders, pets are more than companions-they're family. Nearly 9 in 10 (87% 2 ) say having a pet positively impacts their mental and emotional well-being, with 58% calling that impact "extremely positive." That deep bond helps explain why pet health issues create such worry-and why access to care matters so much.

But many pet parents in Michigan are still navigating uncertainty when it comes to what to look for and how to respond to potential health concerns:



77% 3 have researched their pet's symptoms online before deciding whether to visit a vet.

More than 7 in 10 (72% 4 ) Michigan pet parents say they feel anxious-either very often (30%) or occasionally (41%)-when their pet shows signs of illness or unusual behavior. 59% worry most about fleas and ticks during spring and summer, while 32% worry about heartworm.

That's why Lovet is focused on removing barriers-financial, emotional, and logistical-to help pet parents feel more supported and less overwhelmed when it comes to their pet's health. By delivering expert, accessible care in environments designed for comfort and ease, Lovet is helping more Michigan pet families get the veterinary care they need-without the added stress and worry.

Lovet Grand Rapids Opens with Ribbon Chewing Ceremony and Plans for Continued Growth

Lovet's first Grand Rapids hospital officially opened its doors today, April 17, 2025, with additional locations planned throughout the metro area. To mark the milestone, Lovet hosted a celebratory "Ribbon Chewing Ceremony" the evening before opening-where one of the hospital's very first four-legged patients helped chew through an edible ribbon to kick off a new era of veterinary care in Michigan.

The event welcomed friends, family, and local community members for a behind-the-scenes look at the newly designed space. Guests toured the hospital, met Lovet's expert veterinary team, and experienced firsthand how the brand is redefining accessible, comprehensive vet care.

Lovet's hospitals are designed with thoughtfulness and care, prioritizing the needs of both humans and animals, and featuring cutting-edge veterinary technology and equipment. In collaboration with Arcadis, a renowned global architecture, planning, and design firm, various room prototypes were built and rigorously tested to create the best layout and experience for staff, pet parents, and pets. From the moment clients walk into the lobby to the backroom treatment areas, every detail was meticulously crafted to minimize stress for pets and enable Lovet's veterinarians and staff to deliver the highest quality of care.

Lovet Is Hiring in Grand Rapids and Beyond

As Lovet continues to grow in Michigan, the company is actively hiring veterinarians, technicians, and assistants who are passionate about delivering exceptional care. In Grand Rapids, team members have the opportunity to provide urgent, primary, dental, and surgical services in a supportive, modern environment. Lovet offers flexible schedules, clinical autonomy, and a comprehensive benefits package-along with a strong commitment to work-life balance and professional growth. From continuing education to a robust learning and development ecosystem, Lovet empowers its veterinary professionals to thrive while making a meaningful difference in the lives of pets and their families.

Lovet Grand Rapids Is Open and Ready to Welcome Pets

Lovet Grand Rapids is located at 4290 Lake Michigan Dr. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534. The hospital offers urgent and primary veterinary care-including dental and surgical treatments-with same-day appointments, weekend hours (open Saturday and Sunday), and flexible payment options when needed. To learn more about Lovet and to book an appointment for a pet, head to Lovet .

Survey Methodology

The research was conducted by Censuswide , an independent market research consultancy with a sample of 2,000 pet owners (dogs and/or cats) in the USA, including 316 respondents from Michigan. The data was collected between April 9–10, 2025, and explored trends in pet health, access to veterinary care, and the emotional and financial experiences of today's pet parents. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.

About Lovet Pet Health Care

Lovet Pet Health Care is redefining veterinary care by delivering accessible, comprehensive, and high-quality services to pets and their families. Building on decades of experience as AZPetVet-a trusted network of 23 animal hospitals in the Phoenix, Arizona area-Lovet began its nationwide expansion with the launch of its flagship location in Chicago in December 2024. With the opening of its newest hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Lovet now operates 25 locations across multiple states, bringing its accessible, expert-led care to more families than ever before. Lovet offers a comprehensive range of services, including urgent and primary care, dental, and surgical treatments, all tailored to meet the diverse needs of pets and their families.

Lovet is part of The Aspen Group (TAG). TAG was built on the simple idea of bringing better healthcare to more people and pets, operating more than 1,300 locations in 45 states through its five consumer healthcare brands: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care®, Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM, and Lovet Pet Health CareSM. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag , and follow TAG on LinkedIn .

1 Combining answer options "Yes - multiple times" and "Yes - once".

2 Combining answer options "Extremely positive impact" and "Somewhat positive impact".

3 Combining answer options "Yes – often" and "Yes - occasionally".

4 Combining answer options "Very often" and "Occasionally".

SOURCE Lovet Pet Health Care