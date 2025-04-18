NMR Spectroscopy Market To Hit USD 2.08 Billion By 2032, Fueled By Pharmaceutical R&D And Rising Demand For Molecular Structure Analysis | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy market growth is driven by increasing investments in pharmaceutical research, chemical analysis, and academic applications. Austin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMR Spectroscopy Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to a comprehensive industry analysis by SNS Insider, the NMR Spectroscopy Market was valued at USD 1.31 Billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach USD 2.08 Billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.26% during 2024–2032 The rising need for accurate molecular structure analysis in pharmaceutical, chemical, and biotechnology sectors is a key factor propelling the growth of the global NMR spectroscopy market. Furthermore, the growing investment of governments and private organizations in scientific research is also fuelling market growth.

Get a Sample Report of NMR Spectroscopy Market@ Extensive research in pharmaceuticals and life sciences is driving the growth of the NMR spectroscopy market in the United States. The United States NMR spectroscopy market was valued at 0.39 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of USD 0.60 billion by 2032. The market is propelled by increasing government investment in biomedical research, developed academic infrastructure, and a mature pharmaceutical sector. Additionally, the U.S. market benefits from the presence of leading NMR instrument manufacturers and partnerships between academia and industry, making it the world leader in innovations in molecular analysis. The global nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy market is influenced by the demand for reliable, non-destructive testing methods in structural biology, chemical composition analysis, as well as for metabolomics. Its non-destructive capability of analyzing complex molecular structures makes it a staple in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D), material science, and clinical research. Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Bruker Corporation – AVANCE NEO, Fourier 80, BioSpin

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – picoSpin Series

JEOL Ltd. – JNM-ECZ Series, JNM-ECZR Series

Oxford Instruments – MQC+ Benchtop NMR Analyzers, Pulsar Benchtop NMR

Nanalysis Corp. – 60PRO, 100PRO, NMReady-60

Magritek – Spinsolve Series

Niumag Corporation – MicroMR Series, MacroMR Series

QoneTec AG – NMR Probes & Accessories

Cosa Xentaur – Benchtop NMR Systems

Anasazi Instruments, Inc. – Eft-60 NMR, Eft-90 NMR

Buck Scientific – NMR Spectrometers

Tel Atomic Incorporated – Educational NMR Systems TecMag – Redstone NMR Spectrometers NMR Spectroscopy Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.31 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 2.08 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.26% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Analysis

By Product

In 2023, the instruments segment dominated the NMR spectroscopy market, contributing to 80.3% of the global NMR spectroscopy market. Lab instruments like high-field machines and benchtop NMR are widely used in academic institutions, and pharmaceutical and chemical laboratories. This segment is driven by the rising demand for drug testing, analysis of chemical compounds, and studies of biomolecules like proteins and nucleic acids. Advances in technology have made instruments smaller and more energy-efficient while improving resolution. Additionally, growing adoption in pharmaceutical QA/QC labs and increased procurement by educational and government-funded research institutions continue to push the segment's dominance across global markets.

By Type

High-field NMR spectroscopy accounted for a significant 88.7% share of the overall market in 2023. Normally functioning at 400 MHz and higher, such systems produce superior sensitivity, spectral resolution, and quantitative accuracy, thus making them essential for the analysis of complex molecular structures. They are primarily used in pharmaceutical R&D, which requires precision and detail, and academic research, which requires finding new compounds and reactions. High-field systems are also employed in solid-state NMR applications including polymers, membranes, and materials as well as catalyst studies. This, combined with their ability to work in complex environments such as in-cell and in vivo studies, makes them appealing across multiple scientific disciplines.

By End Use

The academic segment was the largest end-user segment, accounted for 46.9% of the market in 2023. Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy is an invaluable research tool and an important part of the curriculum for chemistry, biochemistry, physics, and life sciences departments globally. Government-supported funding available for scientific research and grant availability in purchasing equipment has allowed universities and research institutes to adopt high-end NMR tools. Moreover, growing collaboration between academic institutions and pharmaceutical or chemical companies for drug development, along with compound identification, is augmenting the position of the academic sector in this market. The increasing emphasis on education and research at the molecular level in emerging markets will further strengthen the dominance of this segment.

For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@

NMR Spectroscopy Market Segmentation

By Product



Instruments Consumables

By Type



Low-field NMR spectroscopy High-field NMR spectroscopy

By End Use



Academic

Pharmaceutical & Biotech companies

Agriculture and Food

Chemical Industries Others

NMR Spectroscopy Market - Regional Insights

North America held the largest share in the global nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy market in 2023. It captured 38% of the global market. It is supported by a well-established pharmaceutical sector, leading research universities, and large-scale investment in healthcare R&D. For example, areas receiving notable funding included molecular imaging and biomarker discovery for clinical translation, with over USD 45 billion being allocated for medical research in 2023 (NIH). In addition, positive regulatory frameworks and government-incentivized systems such as the "Cancer Moonshot" program have facilitated the enhanced adoption of advanced molecular diagnostic technologies including NMR. Another big market is Europe, with Germany, the UK, France and Switzerland spending big on research infrastructure. Several initiatives that support life sciences and analytical technologies are part of the EU's Horizon Europe program, which has a budget of EUR 95.5 billion. Innovation is driven by strong university-industry collaborations as well as global instrument manufacturers like Bruker and Oxford Instruments already based in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are expanding their R&D budgets and upgrading laboratory infrastructure at a blistering pace. China invested more than USD 450 billion in R&D in 2023, with a large part going to biotech and chemical sciences. The market is also significantly driven by increasing government incentives to use advanced diagnostic and analytical tools in healthcare as well as academia. Regional growths are further energized by both local production and the increasing number of partnerships between domestic research institutes and global NMR vendors.

Recent Developments in the NMR Spectroscopy Market



In 2023, Bruker Corporation introduced the new Fourier 80 benchtop NMR, bringing all the performance of high-resolution NMR in an unmatched compact, maintenance-free solution for the academic and industrial markets. In January 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced a collaboration between several U.S. universities to create next-generation NMR-based metabolomics tools for cancer biomarker research.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. NMR Spectroscopy Market by Product

8. NMR Spectroscopy Market by Type

9. NMR Spectroscopy Market by End Use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Related Reports by SNS Insider

Clinical Diagnostics Market Outlook

Analytical Instrumentation Market Insights

Mass Spectrometry Market Report

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market

Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market Report

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)