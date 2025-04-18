NMR Spectroscopy Market To Hit USD 2.08 Billion By 2032, Fueled By Pharmaceutical R&D And Rising Demand For Molecular Structure Analysis | SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 1.31 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 2.08 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 5.26% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)
Segmentation Analysis
By Product
In 2023, the instruments segment dominated the NMR spectroscopy market, contributing to 80.3% of the global NMR spectroscopy market. Lab instruments like high-field machines and benchtop NMR are widely used in academic institutions, and pharmaceutical and chemical laboratories. This segment is driven by the rising demand for drug testing, analysis of chemical compounds, and studies of biomolecules like proteins and nucleic acids. Advances in technology have made instruments smaller and more energy-efficient while improving resolution. Additionally, growing adoption in pharmaceutical QA/QC labs and increased procurement by educational and government-funded research institutions continue to push the segment's dominance across global markets.
By Type
High-field NMR spectroscopy accounted for a significant 88.7% share of the overall market in 2023. Normally functioning at 400 MHz and higher, such systems produce superior sensitivity, spectral resolution, and quantitative accuracy, thus making them essential for the analysis of complex molecular structures. They are primarily used in pharmaceutical R&D, which requires precision and detail, and academic research, which requires finding new compounds and reactions. High-field systems are also employed in solid-state NMR applications including polymers, membranes, and materials as well as catalyst studies. This, combined with their ability to work in complex environments such as in-cell and in vivo studies, makes them appealing across multiple scientific disciplines.
By End Use
The academic segment was the largest end-user segment, accounted for 46.9% of the market in 2023. Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy is an invaluable research tool and an important part of the curriculum for chemistry, biochemistry, physics, and life sciences departments globally. Government-supported funding available for scientific research and grant availability in purchasing equipment has allowed universities and research institutes to adopt high-end NMR tools. Moreover, growing collaboration between academic institutions and pharmaceutical or chemical companies for drug development, along with compound identification, is augmenting the position of the academic sector in this market. The increasing emphasis on education and research at the molecular level in emerging markets will further strengthen the dominance of this segment.
NMR Spectroscopy Market Segmentation
By Product
- Instruments Consumables
By Type
- Low-field NMR spectroscopy High-field NMR spectroscopy
By End Use
- Academic Pharmaceutical & Biotech companies Agriculture and Food Chemical Industries Others
NMR Spectroscopy Market - Regional Insights
North America held the largest share in the global nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy market in 2023. It captured 38% of the global market. It is supported by a well-established pharmaceutical sector, leading research universities, and large-scale investment in healthcare R&D. For example, areas receiving notable funding included molecular imaging and biomarker discovery for clinical translation, with over USD 45 billion being allocated for medical research in 2023 (NIH). In addition, positive regulatory frameworks and government-incentivized systems such as the "Cancer Moonshot" program have facilitated the enhanced adoption of advanced molecular diagnostic technologies including NMR. Another big market is Europe, with Germany, the UK, France and Switzerland spending big on research infrastructure. Several initiatives that support life sciences and analytical technologies are part of the EU's Horizon Europe program, which has a budget of EUR 95.5 billion. Innovation is driven by strong university-industry collaborations as well as global instrument manufacturers like Bruker and Oxford Instruments already based in the region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are expanding their R&D budgets and upgrading laboratory infrastructure at a blistering pace. China invested more than USD 450 billion in R&D in 2023, with a large part going to biotech and chemical sciences. The market is also significantly driven by increasing government incentives to use advanced diagnostic and analytical tools in healthcare as well as academia. Regional growths are further energized by both local production and the increasing number of partnerships between domestic research institutes and global NMR vendors.
Recent Developments in the NMR Spectroscopy Market
- In 2023, Bruker Corporation introduced the new Fourier 80 benchtop NMR, bringing all the performance of high-resolution NMR in an unmatched compact, maintenance-free solution for the academic and industrial markets. In January 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced a collaboration between several U.S. universities to create next-generation NMR-based metabolomics tools for cancer biomarker research.
