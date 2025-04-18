Government Publishes Text Of Memorandum To Ukraine-U.S. Economic Partnership Agreement

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian government published a text of the Memorandum to the Agreement on Economic Partnership, which had recently been signed by Ukraine and the United States.

The text of the document is available on the Government portal , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, this document reaffirms the commitment of the American people to invest together with the Ukrainian people in a free, sovereign and secure Ukraine.

According to the Memorandum, the two countries recognize the contribution that Ukraine has made to strengthening international peace and security by voluntarily giving up the world's third largest nuclear weapons arsenal.

The document stipulates that the United States respects Ukraine's commitments related to its accession to the European Union or related to agreements with international financial institutions and other official creditors. This means that the work on the Agreement cannot cause conflicts for Ukraine's European integration path.

The document was signed as part of the negotiation process, which is taking place in accordance with Resolution No. 333-r of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, dated April 11, 2025 ,“On the Delegation of the Government of Ukraine to Participate in Negotiations with the Government of the United States of America on the Implementation of Joint Projects”.

Among other things, the Memorandum mentions that, on April 21, 2025, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will visit Washington to meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and lend high-level support to the conclusion of technical discussions on the terms of an agreement establishing a reconstruction investment fund.

Negotiating teams are expected to report on the progress by April 26, 2025, with the aim of completing discussions by that date and signing the agreement as soon as possible.

A reminder that, on April 17, 2025, Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum confirming their common desire to conclude a mutually beneficial economic partnership agreement between the two countries.