Insurance Claims Go Green: Industry Launches North American Green Council On Earth Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry leaders are coming together to collaborate on climate solutions in the insurance claims supply chain. Clean Claims, Complete Care, EcoClaim, Federated Insurance, First Onsite Property Restoration, Humber Polytechnic, Northbridge Insurance, Pro-Claim Group, PuroClean, Specialty Program Group Canada, and others are joining a new Council to target climate action in an area of business that accounts for billions of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

CALGARY, Alberta, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A broad coalition of insurance and restoration leaders are launching the North American Green Council, a new industry body aimed at tackling carbon emissions across the property claims supply chain. The initiative will go public with its inaugural Earth Day webinar on April 22, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. MDT, signaling a coordinated push toward measurable climate action.

The webinar, titled“ Sustainability in Insurance Claims: Can't Afford to Do It, or Can't Afford Not To? ”, will be moderated by Maureen Cureton, Vice President of Climate & Sustainability at EcoClaim. Speakers include:



Jamie Madill, Director of Sustainability, Pro-Claim Group

Meredith Arnold, Managing Partner, PuroClean Halifax Bill Moorman, SVP, Western Operations, First Onsite Property Restoration



These industry leaders will discuss the challenges they're tackling through their climate action strategies and day-to-day operations. Dispelling myths around the burden of climate leadership, the group will explore ways to benefit from carbon management and the gains they are realizing.

The Green Council is being incubated by EcoClaim and will function as a collaborative, non-partisan platform for the entire claims ecosystem. Its mission: equip contractors, claims managers, insurers, franchise networks and service providers with the tools, data and insights to reduce environmental impact, comply with new Scope 3 disclosure mandates, and meet rising stakeholder expectations.“Scope 3 emissions from property claims are among the insurance industry's biggest blind spots,” said Cureton.“The Council was born from a shared recognition that we need to work together to drive climate leadership in claims.”

Participation in the Council is open to all claims-related stakeholders. Founding members already committed include Clean Claims, Complete Care, EcoClaim, Federated Insurance, First Onsite, Humber Polytechnic, Northbridge Insurance, Pro-Claim Group, PuroClean, Specialty Program Group Canada, and more.

The Earth Day event will spotlight practical strategies for carbon reduction-from waste diversion to emissions tracking-while surfacing the cost-benefit dynamics of sustainable claims operations.

To register for the webinar or inquire about Council membership, contact:

Meaghan Ralston

Chief Marketing Officer, EcoClaim

... | 403.926.8112

