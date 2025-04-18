Better To Have New Players Learn In Safe Environment From Both Wins And Losses: Mashimbyi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) South Africa women's head coach Mandla Mashimbyi has shown faith in young players like Karabo Meso, Seshnie Naidu, and Miane Smit for the upcoming tri-series, adding that it is better to have new players learn in a safe environment from both wins and losses.

South Africa are scheduled to leave for Sri Lanka on April 22 to play in the ODI tri-series, which has India as the third team and will happen from April 27 to May 11.

"Karabo has been really good this last year with the bat, and Seshnie brings a different dynamic into the team as a leggy. Miane is somebody who is also promising with the bat. They've earned this opportunity with their performances and potential. It's better to expose them now in a safe environment where they can learn through both failure and success. In a few years, they'll be major contributors to South African cricket," said Mashimbyi in a statement issued by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday.

Asked about his immediate goal ahead of the ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka, which serves as crucial preparation for the 50-over World Cup, happening later this year in India, Mashimbyi said, "Right now, it's all about laying the foundation. When the time is right, we'll sell the dream. But first, we build, and we build together."

Mashimbyi also detailed his vision and the culture he wishes to nurture in the Proteas women's team. "Skill is skill, but when coupled with a good human being, you'll get a lot more out of that player. My coaching philosophy is rooted in growing the human. If that part is nurtured, then the cricketer thrives.

"In teams, we often fall into the trap of thinking we know each other, but knowing someone's name and role is not knowing their journey. When players understand what others have overcome to get here, they'll fight harder for one another."

He further spoke about how he maintains a balance between young and experienced players in the team.“I'm a coach who is youth-mad because of what they bring. They come with no baggage, they come with an open mind to want to have an impact on the environment, which is good. Youngsters bring energy and fearlessness. They want to learn, they want to contribute.

"Experience, on the other hand, brings calm, structure, and a deep understanding of the game. It's about marrying the two, and when they work hand in hand, we get the best of both worlds. Everyone in the team must feel they belong. Once players know their relevance in the space, whether it's mentoring, energy, or performance, then the team really begins to grow," he concluded.