Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Mull Boosting Investment And Business Partnerships

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul

An exchange of views was held on promoting mutual investments, implementing joint projects, and strengthening business partnerships with Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Economy.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Uzbekistan's Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, in a videoconference.

The meeting highlighted the importance of political will, high-level visits, and events in advancing bilateral relations. It was noted that there is significant potential for partnership in investment, joint production in industrial zones (especially in Garabagh), food industry, and more. Efforts are ongoing to realize these opportunities.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the growing economic relations and discussed further cooperation in investments and joint projects.

A meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company was also held as part of the discussions.