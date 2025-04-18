403
Silver Market Stabilizes After Sharp Correction, Shows Early Signs Of Recovery
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Silver prices edged higher on Friday morning, as revealed by TradingView data published April 18, 2025. The precious metal gained 0.23% to trade at $32.54 per ounce after experiencing significant volatility earlier in the week.
Market analysts note this modest recovery signals potential stabilization following Thursday's sharp correction. The technical chart shows silver currently trades within a consolidation pattern after its recent pullback from two-week highs.
Thursday saw a substantial price drop from the $33 level, which had served as strong resistance throughout the week. Silver's uptrend, which began around April 8, carried prices from approximately $29.50 to peak near $33 by April 16.
Current price action suggests traders remain cautious but supportive at these levels. The metal finds immediate support around $32.16, with stronger support established near $31.65, marked by a long-term trendline visible on the daily chart.
Resistance remains firm at the recent high of $32.97, a level buyers need to overcome for renewed momentum. Technical indicators reveal silver trades above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, maintaining its broader bullish structure despite recent volatility.
The Bollinger Bands show price movement within normal volatility parameters, suggesting the recent correction represents healthy profit-taking rather than a reversal. Market participants attribute silver's recent strength to a combination of industrial demand and investment interest.
The price surge from early April coincided with increased manufacturing activity in major economies and renewed concerns about inflation. These fundamentals remain intact despite the recent correction.
Silver continues to benefit from its dual role as both industrial metal and monetary asset. The growing green energy sector demands significant silver for solar panels and electric vehicles.
Meanwhile, persistent economic uncertainties drive investment demand for precious metals as portfolio hedges. Trading volumes show increased activity during Thursday's pullback, indicating strong participation from both buyers and sellers.
Silver's Price Action and Market Outlook
Friday's early price action demonstrates more measured trading as market participants assess the sustainability of current levels. Silver's price behavior largely mirrors broader commodity markets.
These markets have experienced increased volatility amid shifting expectations about global economic growth and central bank policies. Traders now focus on upcoming economic data releases that might influence the metal's near-term direction.
The gold-to-silver ratio, a key metric watched by precious metals traders, remains historically elevated. This suggests silver might have additional upside potential relative to gold if industrial demand strengthens in coming months.
Market participants should watch key support levels for signs of further stabilization. A decisive move above $33 would confirm renewed bullish momentum.
In contrast, a break below $31.65 could trigger more extensive profit-taking. For now, silver maintains its overall positive trend on higher timeframes despite short-term fluctuations.
