Magnolia Financial Selects Amboss Technologies' Reflex As Compliance Provider For Lightning Operations

"As we build a trusted onramp and custody experience for Bitcoiners, we knew that risk and compliance couldn't be an afterthought," said Harsha Goli , CEO of Magnolia Financial. "Our core requirement was finding a partner who shares our philosophy on Bitcoin and responsibility. Reflex is not only aligned with our values but also purpose-built for the nuances of Lightning. It was the clear choice."

Reflex delivers a powerful suite of features tailored for Bitcoin-native companies, including automated Anti-Money Laundering (AML) policy enforcement, real-time sanctions screening, and comprehensive risk monitoring. With Reflex, Magnolia can continuously evaluate payment channels, verify sources of funds, and flag potential compliance risks-all while maintaining the fast, peer-to-peer integrity of Lightning transactions.

"We're proud to support Magnolia Financial's mission to deliver regulated, Bitcoin-forward financial services," said Jesse Shrader , Co-founder and CEO of Amboss Technologies. "Reflex provides the compliance infrastructure needed to operate responsibly at scale, without compromising the principles that make Bitcoin valuable."

This partnership marks a major step forward in developing the financial stack for Bitcoin-native businesses. With Reflex, Magnolia will be equipped to meet its regulatory obligations while preserving the privacy, speed, and ethos of Bitcoin's Lightning Network.

Together, Magnolia Financial and Amboss Technologies are building the infrastructure to power the next generation of global Bitcoin services.

About Magnolia Financial

Magnolia Financial is rethinking financial infrastructure for Bitcoin businesses. Focused on simplifying onramp, custody, and compliance, Magnolia is building a regulated, Bitcoin-native financial platform from first principles. Users can learn more at

About Amboss Technologies

Amboss Technologies is a leading provider of data, insights, and infrastructure for the Bitcoin Lightning Network. Their Reflex platform brings powerful compliance automation to Lightning-native payments, empowering businesses to grow responsibly and securely. Users can learn more at

Contact

Founder

Phil

21M Communications

[email protected]

Photo:

Logo:

SOURCE Magnolia Financial

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED