Travelodge Launches Kyoto Shijo Omiya Hotel With Newly Renovated Design And Buy 1 Get 1 Promo

KYOTO, JAPAN – Travelodge Hotels Asia is excited to welcome thousands of guests to thenestled in the livelyTravelodge Kyoto Shijo Omiya now features upgraded interiors, thoughtfully redesigned rooms, and exclusive Buy 1 Get 1 Free grand opening promotion designed for smart travelers looking to experience the best of Kyoto.

Ideally located just a 5-minute walk from Shijo Omiya Station, the hotel offers convenient access to Kyoto's iconic landmarks, including Nijo Castle, the Kyoto Imperial Palace, and the Gion district. Surrounded by vibrant dining, shopping, and cultural attractions, it's the perfect base for both first-time and returning visitors.

“At Travelodge Hotels Asia, we believe that great stays should be simple, smart, and stress-free,” said Pinky Lam, Chief Operating Officer of Travelodge Hotels Asia .“The refreshed Kyoto Shijo Omiya combines Comfort, Convenience, and Connectivity at unbeatable value – right in the heart of Kyoto for local and international guests.”

As part of the grand reopening event, the hotel is currently launching a limited-time Flash Sale – Buy 1 Get 1 Free until 27 May 2025 , valid for stay dates until 31 December 2025 . Guests who book a minimum stay of 2 nights can also enjoy exclusive bonuses from complimentary Yukata Experiences to a big chance of winning real 24K Gold Bar!

The hotel now features 106 newly renovated rooms in six types, all designed for comfort and convenience of solo, business, friends and family travelers:



Standard Queen – 36 rooms, 14m2

Superior Queen – 10 rooms, 19m2

Standard Twin – 40 rooms, 18m2

Friends & Family Triple – 10 rooms, 18m2

Friends & Family Quadruple – 8 rooms, 21m2 Accessible Room – 2 rooms, 17m2

Book directly at to enjoy exclusive benefits available only on our official website:

Travelodge Hotels Asia ensures members save more and pay less for an elevated stay experience in our hotels.Join Travelodge Cashback for free at ! Earn up to 5% cashback on every booking, which you can use for future stays at any Travelodge Hotels Asia property. Members also get perks like early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability.No fuss, no rush-your booking is secured, and you can pay at the hotel during check-in. Our team is here to ensure a smooth, hassle-free stay.Easily modify your booking anytime using the“My Reservation” feature on our website, based on the room policy.Travelodge Hotels Asia is one-click away for assistance and help. You can email us at [email protected] .

“So, what are we waiting for? We can't wait to welcome travelers from around the world to our newest Travelodge hotel in Kyoto Shijo Omiya,” closed