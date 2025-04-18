Toobit To List AKA LIBERTY (AKA) For Spot Trading On April 18, 2025

Toobit is pleased to announce the listing of AKA LIBERTY (AKA) for spot trading in the Assessment Zone, starting April 18, 2025, at 8:00 AM UTC .

About AKA LIBERTY (AKA)

AKA Liberty promotes economic freedom through decentralization, keeping control in the hands of users. Guided by utilitarian values, it aims to benefit as many people as possible in a fair and lasting way. With friendly, relatable branding, AKA appeals to both crypto beginners and experienced users. Its Telegram-based app makes interacting with the token simple and fast. Plus, it features a reward system where users earn points for their activity, which can be exchanged for tokens-encouraging ongoing engagement and fun community involvement.

Key Highlights



Reward token: AKA's planned reward token, Akorn, will incentivise community efforts with transparent, merit-based rewards. Quick growth: AKA reportedly achieved a market cap increase from $30k to $130k within a single day.

What is AKA token?

Built on the TON network, the AKA Token is a community-driven meme cryptocurrency launched on December 14, 2024, through the Blum Memepad, designed to blend humor with purpose by promoting economic freedom and collective well-being. Rooted in the philosophy of utilitarianism, it aims to deliver the greatest benefit to the greatest number through a passionate community, strategic growth, and tokenomics that include periodic burns and future utility as a payment method.

Trading Information

– Trading Pair : AKA/USDT

– Deposit Open : April 17, 2025 (UTC)

– Spot Trading Open : April 18, 2025, at 8:00 AM (UTC)

– Withdrawal Open: April 19, 2025 (UTC)

– Contract address: EQBgCpDJVh1poEQS5ApQ0yg_K_J8SC9pdaMnlwPk7hjVClMQ

This move is part of Toobit's broader strategy to create more trading opportunities for its users. The exchange is committed to ensuring a seamless experience through affordable fees, rapid processing, and continuous customer support.

Note that pairs in the Assessment Zone are only available for trading for a specific period, after which they may be fully listed on the exchange depending on user interest and performance.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds-an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what's next.

