403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar, UK Foreign Ministries Hold Preparatory Meeting For Second Strategic Dialogue
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UKs Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) held a virtual preparatory meeting Thursday for the upcoming Qatar-UK Strategic Dialogue, scheduled to take place on April 27 in Doha.
The dialogue will be chaired by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and HE UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy.
The Qatari delegation at the preparatory meeting was led by HE Director of Policy and Planning Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Fahad Al Khater, while the UK delegation was headed by HE Joint Head of Iraq and Arabian Peninsula Department at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Thomas Allan.
The dialogue will be chaired by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and HE UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy.
The Qatari delegation at the preparatory meeting was led by HE Director of Policy and Planning Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Fahad Al Khater, while the UK delegation was headed by HE Joint Head of Iraq and Arabian Peninsula Department at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Thomas Allan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment