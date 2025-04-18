Hikmat Hajiyev Highlights Garabagh Visit With Diplomatic Corps

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, shared a post about the diplomatic corps' visit to the liberated territories of Garabagh, Azernews reports.

“With the diplomatic corps accredited in Baku, we landed at Fuzuli airport. We are enroute to Shusha and Khankandi. We will visit Garabagh University and students in Khankandi. Post-conflict reconstruction and transformation of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur is impressive!” Hajiyev wrote on X.