Amir's Visit To Russia Strengthens Bilateral Ties: Minister Of State For International Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad (pictured) affirmed that the visit of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the Russian Federation will further strengthen the close relationship between the two nations across various sectors.

The visit of H H the Amir comes at a time when the State of Qatar plays an important role in promoting international peace and security through its successful mediation in numerous regional and international matters, she said pointing to the convention of the Qatari-Russian Joint Committee on Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation, which fifth session was held in Doha last month, chaired by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia H E Denis Manturov.

She highlighted Qatar's unwavering support for all international efforts aimed to find a peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis through dialogue and diplomacy, rooted in the country's firm belief that dialogue remains the most effective way to resolve regional and international conflicts. She also noted Qatar's success in reuniting multiple groups of children from Ukraine and Russia with their families, as part of its ongoing humanitarian efforts to reunite families separated by the war.

She stressed that the upcoming talks between the two countries are expected to explore ways to elevate bilateral cooperation to new heights and deepen partnerships across various fields. These discussions will build upon the outcomes of the fifth session of Qatari-Russian Joint Committee on Trade, which reviewed economic, trade, and technical cooperation and explored opportunities to expand and enhance shared interests between the two friendly nations.

On the regional and international fronts, H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad said that the high-level talks are expected to cover key developments in the Gaza Strip and occupied Palestinian territories, the situations in Syria and Lebanon, the Iranian nuclear file, as well as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and prospects for a peaceful resolution.

Speaking about Qatar's role in resolving regional and international disputes, she stated that Qatar enjoys a global reputation as a neutral and trusted mediator, known for resolving conflicts through peaceful means and dialogue. This reputation stems from the consistent success of Qatari diplomacy over the years in navigating complex issues. In the case of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Qatar's primary contribution lies in reuniting children from both countries with their families - a reflection of its mediation approach rooted in international law, humanitarian values, and global solidarity.

She pointed out that Qatar's mediation efforts recently led to the successful reunification of two additional groups of children from Ukraine and Russia with their families in March.