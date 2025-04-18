Ben Affleck: I Hated The Batsuits, Horrendous To Wear

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 18 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck talked about the difficulties during his tenure as Batman and said that he absolutely“hated the Batsuit”, which he tagged as“horrendous to wear”.

Talking to GQ, Affleck detailed the physically draining experience of wearing a Batsuit, reports variety.

He said:“I hated the Batsuits. The Batsuits are horrendous to wear,” Affleck said.“They're hot for one thing. They don't breathe. They're made to look the way they want them to look. There's no thought put into the human being.”

“So what happens is that you just start sweating. I'm already - I sweat, you know what I mean? So in that thing, you'd just be pouring water.”

“It just made it difficult to make the movie, because you're so hot. It also does not make you feel very heroic, because you're instantly exhausted and really sweaty,” Affleck added.

“Maybe Christian (Bale) or Rob (Pattinson), guys like that, were just better at dealing with it.”

Affleck played Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, in“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,”“The Flash” and“Justice League,” as well as the expanded“Zack Snyder's Justice League.”

The Batsuit has been criticized before, though the series' first director Tim Burton had objections that were more cosmetic.

Speaking to Empire in 2022, he slammed the so-called“Batnipple” suit that George Clooney donned in Joel Schumacher's“Batman & Robin.”

Affleck recently shared that he's as bad at flirting like his 'Accountant 2' character Christian Wolff.

Affleck, who recently divorced from Jennifer Lopez, said:“Here's a guy who's trying to figure out – he wants to have a relationship with a woman, he's trying to figure out how to do that, like, how to put yourself out there.

“You know, he's not comfortable extending himself. He doesn't really know how to flirt exactly. He's not comfortable – like so many of us.”

The actor also spoke on the broader challenges of dating, saying:“It's not easy for anyone figuring out relationships, particularly at the very early part, where you're trying to gauge, 'What does this signal mean? Is this person looking at me? Do they like me? Am I going to humiliate myself if I go over there?'”