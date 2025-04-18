US Should Look Before It Leaps Into South China Sea

MENAFN - Asia Times) Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth took a trip across the Pacific recently and it came at an uncertain time.

This awkward situation is due to the Signal chat controversy that's engulfed Washington but also as many allies in the Asia-Pacific are concerned about their relationship with the US. Following Hegseth's trip, China launched large-scale military drills around Taiwan, underscoring the tensions which characterize this region.

Hegseth visited Hawaii, Guam and Japan, but his most significant stop was the Philippines, a country that has experienced very significant tensions with China in recent years.

That's especially true of contested claims in the South China Sea, a domain of growing military rivalry that encompasses a variety of issues, including maritime law, crowded sea lanes, drilling for hydrocarbon resources, fisheries, large new Chinese“reef bases” and even the deployment of nuclear weapons.

The key to understanding this volatile issue is to comprehend the overlap between the South China Sea and the Taiwan question.

Taiwan is the world's most dangerous powder keg, given Beijing's avowed intention to achieve“unification.” Luzon, one of the main Philippines islands, is less than 200 miles (322 kilometers) from Taiwan. Basing in the Philippines would be essential in plans for an American intervention in a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

On a recent trip to Manila, I was made aware of the increasing security linkages between the Philippines and Taiwan.

One strategist told me that many of his countrymen view Taiwan as a“strategic buffer” against China. He explained that Taiwan strategists were cheered by the recent deployment of US medium-range land-based Typhon missiles into the Philippines.