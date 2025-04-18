'Kashmir Youth Have Passion, Need Platform': Irfan Pathan

Speaking at the launch of EVCL in Srinagar, Pathan expressed his excitement for the upcoming tournament aimed at putting regional talent in the spotlight.

“I've seen it first-hand – a left-arm pacer from Kupwara, boys from Baramulla... they have the fire. What's missing is exposure and proper training,” said Pathan during the press conference in Srinagar, as per news agency KNO.

He said,“We are not just looking for good cricketers, but for those with the hunger and spirit to make it big.”

“This is not just a tournament; it is a platform to change lives,” Pathan stressed, noting the impact the league could have in providing young cricketers with an opportunity to get noticed and progress in their careers.

“Many districts still play on matting wickets. Turf wickets are essential if we want to prepare players for national-level competitions,” he added.

“I am excited to bring cricket back to Kashmir and showcase the incredible talent that this region holds,” Pathan said.“The people of Kashmir now have the chance to witness live cricket action, and I urge all aspiring cricketers to register for this incredible opportunity.”

