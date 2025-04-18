403
Global Excellence Academy Partners With Uaegsat To Launch AI Education At UAE Resource Development Centers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, UAE, April 18, 2025 – Global Excellence Academy has, in collaboration with the leading UAE digital platform dedicated to education and resource development, uaegsat, officially announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind AI education initiative. This strategic partnership aims to revamp the educational landscape within the UAE through the introduction of AI learning programs across the nation's Resource Development Centers.
With AI continuing to transform industries around the world, the need for future-ready skills has never been more urgent. Global Excellence Academy's new program is geared towards imparting the foundational knowledge of AI in students, educators, and professionals to align with the UAE's long-term goal of digital transformation and technological leadership.
"Artificial Intelligence is no longer the future-it's the present. Today with the launch of our AI curriculum through uaegsat, we are not just preparing students to enter the workforce. We are preparing them to lead it," states Dr. Rania Al Mansoori, Director of Global Excellence Academy.
In other words, startup hopes to embed modern AI education modules into the current training paradigms at the UAE Resource Development Centers to avail contemporary tools and real-life applications of AI to learners of all ages. The modules introduce machine learning basics, AI ethics, data analysis, and intelligent automation, thus providing a well-rounded yet accessible introduction to one of the fastest-growing fields in the world.
The partnership with uaegsat is key for the outreach and impact of this initiative. uaegsat, an established online hub for education and skill development, provides strong digital infrastructure for the seamless delivery of content, interactive learning experiences, and certification pathways.
"We are proud to support this visionary project," stated Ahmed Al Marzouqi, CEO of uaegsat. "This collaboration is a key milestone in our mission to elevate digital learning in the UAE and prepare citizens for the Fourth Industrial Revolution."
This initiative further supports the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which aims to position the country as a global leader in AI through talent, research, and innovation. The program encourages cross-generational engagement with emerging technologies by targeting both young learners and mid-career professionals.
Registration for AI courses will be opened later this month on the website , and early registrants will be invited to some exclusive webinars, mentorships, and digital toolkits. In its first phase, the program will expect an influx of hundreds and thousands of participants from all Emirates.
Indeed this new initiative ushers the way for a new paradigm in setting accessible, futuristic education by Global Excellence Academy and uaegsat, ensuring that the UAE stays ahead in technology advancement and human capital development.
For more details, visit: uaegsat
