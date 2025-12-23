Zelensky Calls For More Pressure On Russia Should It Sabotage Peace Efforts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening video address, according to Ukrinform.

“Ukraine has never been, and will never be, an obstacle to peace. We are working actively and doing everything necessary to ensure that the documents come to fruition and that they are realistic. The key is that Russia must not sabotage this diplomacy and must take ending the war 100% seriously. If it doesn't, then additional pressure on Russia must follow. The world has all the instruments needed to make that pressure effective and ensure that peace is achieved,” Zelensky emphasized.

The President also reported that he had received a briefing from members of Ukraine's negotiating team, Rustem Umerov and Andrii Hnatov, who returned after meetings in the U.S. with envoys of President Trump.

“They reported on the working drafts of agreements that already exist, and on points of the agreements we have managed to strengthen. We remain in constant contact with the United States and look forward to further collaboration. We sense that America wants to reach a final agreement, and from our side, there is full cooperation,” Zelensky said.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky earlier stated that the basic set of draft documents within the peace plan is ready.

