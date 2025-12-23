Russian Drone Hits Apartment Building In Chernihiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Chernihiv City Council reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“In the evening of December 23, an enemy drone hit the technical floor of a nine-story residential building in Chernihiv,” the statement reads.

Preliminary reports indicate that no one was injured.

Windows of the building and nearby vehicles were damaged; the full extent of the damage is being assessed. All relevant emergency services are working on site, providing assistance to residents, the city council emphasized.

The Municipal Guard has set up an Invincibility Point for affected residents.

Earlier reports indicate that Russian forces also struck a critical energy facility in the Chernihiv region, leaving part of the regional center without power.

Illustrative photo: Unsplash