Exchange Income Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 03:51 PM EST - Exchange Income Corporation : Announced today that the Directors of the Corporation have declared eligible dividends totaling $0.22 per share for the month ended April 30, payable May 15, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 30. Exchange Income Corporation shares T are trading up $0.49 at $53.00.
