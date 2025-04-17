Pak Must Vacate Pok: India

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a sharp rebuttal to Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir's recent comments invoking the two-nation theory and referencing Kashmir, India on Thursday reaffirmed that Jammu and Kashmir is an inseparable part of the country. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) dismissed Munir's remarks as baseless and asserted that Pakistan's only link with Kashmir is its 'illegal occupation' of certain areas that must be vacated.
Responding to a question during the weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Jammu and Kashmir is a Union Territory of India and dismissed any external claim over it.
“How can anything foreign be in a jugular vein? Jammu and Kashmir is a Union Territory of India. Its only relationship with Pakistan is that the latter must vacate the territories it continues to occupy illegally,” Jaiswal said.
General Munir had recently addressed an event in Pakistan, where he invoked the two-nation theory and linked it to the current situation in Kashmir. He urged citizens to educate their children about the ideological basis of Pakistan's creation, claiming fundamental differences with India.
Jaiswal also used the occasion to raise the issue of Pakistan's continued shelter to individuals accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. He said the recent extradition of Tahawwur Rana from the United States to India serves as a reminder of Pakistan's failure to act against known perpetrators.
Read Also
India, Pak Armies Hold Brigade Commander-Level Flag Meeting In Poonch To Discuss Border Management
India, Pak Armies Trade Fire Along LoC In J&K's Poonch
He said Rana's extradition highlights the importance of justice for the victims of the attacks.“Pakistan may try very hard, but its reputation as the epicentre of global terrorism will not diminish,” Jaiswal added.
He further said that Pakistan must bring all individuals responsible for the Mumbai attacks to justice, naming those still sheltered in Pakistan as a major concern for India's counter-terrorism efforts.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN17042025000215011059ID1109444212
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment