Lichtgitter USA Unveils New Slitting Line To Enhance Grating Production Capabilities

- Chris Sperry, CEO of Lichtgitter USAHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lichtgitter USA is proud to announce the installation and launch of a state-of-the-art slitting line, marking a significant step forward in its mission to deliver“Everything from One Source.” This new capability strengthens the company's independence, expands its production range, and provides clients with unmatched flexibility in grating solutions.By processing steel coils in-house, Lichtgitter USA can manufacture a wider variety of grating products tailored to meet specific project requirements. This vertical integration not only enhances customization but also reduces reliance on external steel processors, providing a clear competitive advantage in the U.S. market.“Bringing coil slitting in-house allows us to be more agile, responsive, and innovative,” said Chris Sperry, CEO of Lichtgitter USA.“It reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality, American-made grating products with greater speed and precision while staying true to our promise of offering 'Everything from One Source.'”This strategic investment underlines Lichtgitter USA's ongoing commitment to growth, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction. The increased control over raw material processing enables faster turnaround times, streamlined production workflows, and even more tailored solutions for clients across a wide range of industries.As the company continues to expand its U.S. manufacturing capabilities, this move further cements Litchgitter USA's position as a trusted, full-service partner in the grating industry.About Lichtgitter USA Lichtgitter USA is a leading manufacturer of premium steel grating solutions dedicated to engineering excellence, flexibility, and customer-driven service. With its tagline“Everything from One Source,” Litchgitter USA delivers fully integrated solutions to meet the unique needs of infrastructure, construction, and industrial applications across North America.For More Information, Please Contact: ...

