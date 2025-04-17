When A Spy Becomes A Friend

The friendship between Farooq Abdullah and A. S. Dulat reveals something deeper about the way politics and power work behind the scenes.

By Ashish Gupta

In Kashmir, very little stays secret for long. But one story that has always puzzled people here is the strange and steady friendship between Dr Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference patriarch and A. S. Dulat, the former head of India's spy agency, RAW.

Their friendship is not new. It goes back to the 1990s, a time when Kashmir was caught in a storm of violence, fear and broken trust. Dulat was deputed by Delhi to try and understand the ground situation. But he did more than just observe. He started to build relationships. And the one he built with Farooq Abdullah became more than just a working connection.

They met often, spoke freely, and even laughed in each other's company. In his books, Dulat talks about how much he enjoyed Farooq's company. He calls him a man of charm, jokes and sharp thinking. Farooq, on his part, never denied the closeness. He welcomed Dulat into his home, even during times when others were not allowed in.

For many people in Kashmir, this closeness was hard to digest. Dulat was, after all, a spy. He was part of the system that many Kashmiris see as responsible for their pain. So why was the leader of Kashmir's oldest political party so friendly with him?

Read Also The Spy's Shadow Over 370 Dulat's Revelations Nothing New: Mehbooba On Farooq's 'Support' For Art 370 Abrogation

Some say Farooq trusted Dulat more than he trusted many Delhi politicians. Others believe Dulat was the only one who really listened. There are stories-now told openly-of late-night calls, quiet visits, and advice given when the National Conference was facing trouble. At times, it felt like Dulat was part of the party's kitchen cabinet.

This has not aged well. Today, people ask: what was really going on? Was this friendship just personal? Or did it affect political decisions? Did it help Delhi keep control of Kashmir through soft influence?

Dulat always says he believed in peace, and that the only way forward in Kashmir was through dialogue. He says he never hid his friendship with Farooq, because it was based on mutual respect. That may be true. But in a place like Kashmir, where wounds run deep and history is full of shadows, even friendship can look suspicious.

Farooq has always been a survivor. He knows how to shift his stand, how to play the crowd, and how to keep doors open on both sides. That's part of his charm-and part of the reason why people don't fully trust him. His friendship with Dulat adds to that doubt.

The story of Farooq and Dulat is not just about two old men who liked each other's company. It is about the quiet ways in which power moves. It is about the blurred lines between personal and political. And it is a reminder that in Kashmir, even friendship is never simple.

– The author is a Delhi-based Political Science scholar. Views expressed in this article are author's own and don't necessarily reflect KO's editorial policy.