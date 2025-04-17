Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-17 03:14:12
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:28 AM EST - Corus Entertainment Inc. : Announced today that Heather Shaw will retire from her position as Executive Chair as of May 31. Ms. Shaw will remain on the Company's Board of Directors as a non-executive chair. Corus Entertainment Inc. shares T.B are trading unchanged at $0.11.

