403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Corus Entertainment Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:28 AM EST - Corus Entertainment Inc. : Announced today that Heather Shaw will retire from her position as Executive Chair as of May 31. Ms. Shaw will remain on the Company's Board of Directors as a non-executive chair. Corus Entertainment Inc. shares T.B are trading unchanged at $0.11.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment