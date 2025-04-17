Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
VERSES AI Inc.

VERSES AI Inc.


2025-04-17 03:14:12
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 01:10 PM EST - VERSES AI Inc. : Announced that James Hendrickson has been promoted to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of VERSES AI.“James has demonstrated extraordinary leadership and operational excellence since joining VERSES,” said Gabriel René, Founder and CEO of VERSES.“As we prepare for the expected commercial launch of our flagship GeniusTM platform, I believe James' experience of scaling up tech operations will be critical. I believe his background at both large enterprises, like Honeywell, and small start-ups, like Berkshire Grey which eventually became listed on the Nasdaq, will help our Company to navigate the next stages of growth.” shares O are trading of 10 cents at $3.90.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN17042025000212011056ID1109443780

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search