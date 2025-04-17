Zelensky Presents Awards To Energy Workers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has presented state awards to energy sector workers who have kept Ukrainian power plants and grids running even under enemy fire.

The head of state said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Ukrainians have now made it through a third winter of full-scale war without a blackout -- thanks to a collective effort.

"It has been difficult; there have been many threats, outages, and losses. But Ukraine has preserved its energy system -- unified and functioning. And this is an extremely important achievement of our people -- of the people themselves. Many individuals who defend energy facilities, restore them after strikes, carry out repairs, and even under fire, build what is needed for protection, and ensure the functioning of power plants and grids -- our entire energy sector. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians did their best to prevent Ukraine from losing its energy supply," Zelensky said.

"Of course, this does not mean that the threat is gone. We know what Russia is preparing for," he added.

He noted that Ukraine's intelligence services have provided information indicating that new attacks by Russia may occur -- both in the days leading up to and following Easter.

"We will continue defending our country, our energy sector. But this defense is not only about air defense missiles; it is not ensured by the military alone. All those who work conscientiously and diligently in every community, in every region of our state," Zelensky said, thanking everyone for keeping the lights on and helping Ukraine rebuild.

A massive drone attack late on April 16 damaged an energy facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region.