Sound Engineer At Popular Ukrainian Radio Station Detained In Kyiv For Planning Terrorist Attacks Near Defense Agencies

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a 47-year-old Russian citizen in Kyiv who worked as a sound engineer for a well-known Ukrainian radio station while secretly carrying out tasks for a Russian intelligence agency.

SBU said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

The occupiers had recruited the agent to prepare a series of terrorist attacks in central Kyiv. To identify potential targets, the suspect spied on parking areas near administrative buildings used by Ukraine's defense forces.

Between recording radio broadcasts, the Russian national would walk through central Kyiv streets and covertly photograph SUVs he believed belonged to Ukrainian military personnel. To maintain cover, he pretended to be on a phone call, holding the phone to his ear while taking pictures.

Once the photos were collected, the spy prepared a report for his handler, communicating via an encrypted messenger.

Russian intelligence planned to later detonate the photographed vehicles using planted improvised explosive devices (IEDs) triggered remotely.

SBU cyber specialists uncovered the plot in advance and apprehended the suspect while he was conducting reconnaissance near one of Ukraine's defense institutions. At the scene, authorities seized the phone he used to contact Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and to secretly document the targets.

Investigators say the Russian had lived in Kyiv for over ten years, working with various media groups -- including some affiliated with banned pro-Kremlin political parties in Ukraine.

In late 2024, an FSB operative (whose identity has been established by the SBU) contacted and recruited him remotely, assigning him intelligence-gathering tasks.

The suspect has been formally charged under Part 3, Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine -- unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement or placement of Ukraine's Armed Forces or other lawful military formations, committed under martial law.

He is currently in custody and faces up to 12 years in prison with asset confiscation. Authorities are also considering additional criminal charges related to his actions.

Photo credit: SBU