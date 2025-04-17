Emmy-Winning Actress Patrika Darbo Praises Romance Author Marcy Bialeschki, As The Antidote To 'Ken And Barbie' Stories

Oscars Week

Author MarcyB invited to Oscars Week

Binge with Bialeschki

Emmy winner Patrika Darbo says Marcy Bialeschki's steamy, action-packed romance suspense novels, crush clichés and deliver real heat, mystery, and emotion.

- Readers' FavoriteDECATUR, IL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Emmy-winning actress and former Television Academy Governor Patrika Darbo has thrown her star power behind rising romance suspense author Marcy Bialeschki , calling her Vengeance Series a“passionate, page-turning thrill ride” that pushes far beyond the boundaries of the typical romance genre.“Let's face it, most of us love our Hallmark stories, many of which are based on books,” says Darbo.“Unfortunately, for the adventurous... Hallmark's characters and lovers, and those in most romance novels, are usually nothing more than Ken and Barbie caricatures. Yes, lots of physical attraction... but no sex. Marcy Bialeschki pushes the limits for her readers with vivid descriptions, designed to make you want to turn the page and continue reading. In her books, you will find intriguing mystery, passionate romance, betrayal, and plenty of hot action. Let's all pick up her books and live vicariously through Aria Donaldson, a relatable heroine layered with self-discovery, depth, and smoldering passion.”Bialeschki's debut novel, Deception & Consequences , shattered expectations when it won every award program it entered, including prestigious international honors, securing her place among the top new voices in romantic suspense.Her journey to success wasn't traditional. Initially self-published and rejected by multiple publishing houses, Bialeschki refused to give up. That unwavering determination caught the eye of Words Matter Publishing, which offered her a multi-book deal after recognizing the unique blend of grit, sensuality, and psychological depth in her writing.The result: "The Vengeance Series," a gripping saga centered on heroine Aria Donaldson, continues to gain legions of devoted fans. Each book explores themes of justice, betrayal, empowerment, and the human capacity for both vengeance and forgiveness. The series is unapologetically steamy and undeniably smart-blending emotional intensity with thrilling twists.Bialeschki is quickly becoming known for writing real women-flawed, fierce, and fully alive. Aria Donaldson is not your average heroine; she's a woman pushed to the edge who finds strength not in a prince charming, but in reclaiming her power. Readers say the series is addictive and empowering, and for many, it's the kind of bold storytelling they've been craving.Marcy also recently released a sizzling novella, "The Wanted. The Desired. The Craved..." and will debut her first stand-alone novel, "Where No One Will Look," set in Dalton City, Illinois, this May. Another stand-alone romance suspense thriller, Serial Obsession, is slated for release in the fall.Up next for Bialeschki: A much-anticipated BookTok review by influencer AshleyReads at the end of the month, plus a growing calendar of author signings, readings, and speaking engagements across the country.With endorsements from Hollywood talent and a growing global readership, Marcy Bialeschki is proving that self-made authors can rewrite the rules-and the romance genre itself.

The Veangeance Series Trailer

