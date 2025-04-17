UAE: Now, Ride Free Driverless Taxi To Abu Dhabi Airport From Saadiyat, Yas Island

Commuters in Abu Dhabi can now hop into a driverless taxi from Saadiyat and Yas Island and ride all the way to Zayed International Airport. And the best part? It's completely free for now.

The initiative marks the next phase in Abu Dhabi's journey towards smart, sustainable transport. The service, which initially started within Yas and Saadiyat Islands, has now been expanded to connect the key location in the capital, making it easier for people to move between major landmarks.

“The expansion of the autonomous vehicle service from Yas Island to Zayed International Airport marks a significant milestone in Abu Dhabi Mobility's journey to integrate advanced technologies into the transport system,” said Fatima Al Hantoubi, expansion of the Autonomous Vehicle Transport Service in Abu Dhabi.

Since its launch in 2021, the autonomous vehicle service has completed over 30,000 trips and covered more than 430,000 kilometres, all without a single reported accident.

According to Al Hantoubi, these trials achieved 99 percent autonomy with minimal human intervention, proving the safety, efficiency, and operational readiness of the system in real-world settings.

The vehicles currently operate at Level 4 autonomy within geo-fenced areas, meaning they are self-driving but still have a safety operator present during the pilot phase. The vehicles are also linked to real-time monitoring systems to ensure smooth and secure operation at all times.

“While the driving is entirely autonomous, safety operators are present during the pilot phase,” said Fatima.“All operations follow strict safety protocols, including cybersecurity protection, digital infrastructure readiness, and regulatory compliance.”

Each vehicle is equipped with high-end technology, including LiDAR, radar, GPS, and high-resolution cameras, working together to give the car a 360-degree view of its surroundings.

Currently, the service is free for the public and can be accessed within designated operational zones. Passengers can book rides through the Txai app, which shows vehicle locations and arrival times.

“The service is currently open to the public within designated areas of operation,” Fatima said.“Passengers can book a ride using a dedicated mobile app, which allows users to track the vehicle and get estimated arrival times.”

There are now about 18 autonomous taxis operating in the capital, covering Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, and now extending to Zayed International Airport.

The future phases of the service could include new features such as advanced AI systems and expansion into more urban areas.“Future developments include the integration of V2X (vehicle-to-everything) communication, dynamic traffic interaction, and expansion to denser urban zones. We are also focused on improving user experience, safety, and integration with other transport modes.”

Khaleej Times recorded experiences of the public and so far it has been very encouraging. People who have experienced the service say it's smooth, futuristic, and surprisingly normal.

Elena Alfredo, a Spanish tourist to the UAE, was visiting the entertainment park along with her family at Yas Island and was impressed with the technology and the overall experience.“We landed at the Zayed International Airport on Wednesday, and our stay was at a hotel in Yas Island. The customer service at the airport informed us about the autonomous taxis. We were a bit hesitant in the beginning, but when we started the ride, it was some very new experience and a smooth ride,” said Alfredo.

“I booked the ride through the app, and it was spot-on. It didn't feel any different from a regular taxi, except that the safety operator was not controlling the car,” said Alfredo.

Shashikiran Ramaswamy, an Indian tourist from Bangalore who was visiting Abu Dhabi with his wife and two children, said the ride from Saadiyat to Yas Island was exciting and convenient.

“We were staying at a resort in Saadiyat and planned a day trip to Yas Island for the kids. At the hotel, we were told about these driverless taxis and decided to try it out,” said Ramaswamy.

“Honestly, I was a bit unsure at first, seeing a car without someone operating it is still new to us, but the moment we got in, everything felt very smooth and safe. My kids were so fascinated, they kept asking how the car knows where to go,” added Ramaswamy.

With this successful step beyond Yas Island and Sadiyat Island, autonomous taxis are no longer just a concept, they are becoming a part of everyday life in the capital.