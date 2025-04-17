Lebanese Cabinet Approves Extension Of UNIFIL Mandate

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The Lebanese Cabinet approved on Thursday the extension of the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).



Lebanese Minister of Information Paul Morcos stated following a Cabinet session chaired by President Joseph Aoun, and attended by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, cabinet ministers, and Army Commander Brigadier General Rodolphe Haikal, that the Cabinet agreed to extend UNIFIL's mandate. He noted that President Aoun highlighted the vital role of the Lebanese Army and the major challenges it faces, especially when compared to its available resources and operational needs.



For his part, the Army Commander gave an overview of the current situation and the security measures in place, particularly in the period following the arrangements to cease hostilities with the Israeli occupation. He emphasized that movement from north of the Litani River to its south is now only possible through army checkpoints, in addition to internal checkpoints and inspection points.



He also reported that 2,740 Israeli violations have been recorded since the ceasefire arrangements, resulting in the deaths of 190 individuals and injuries to 485 others. He praised the continued support the Lebanese Army receives from friendly and brotherly nations.