Junior Miner Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) Makes TSX Top Percentage Gainer List - Rising 25%

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a top 100 rated investment site for retail investors following mining stocks issues a trading and news alert for Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT ) (OTCQB: FTMDF).

The stock made the TSX top percentage gainers list in Wednesday's trading session , closing up at 0.0750, gaining 0.0150, up 25.00% on volume of over 1.8 Million shares,

Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project in the Northwest Territories and Alberta. Fortune also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO deposit and is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO concentrator.

In late February the company reported , "The Mineral Reserves for the NICO Deposit are 33.1 million metric tonnes containing 1.1 million ounces of gold, 82.3 million pounds of cobalt, 102.1 million pounds of bismuth (12% of global reserves) and 27.2 million pounds of copper to support a 20-year planned mine life. The Company also owns the Sue-Dianne satellite copper deposit, located 25 km north of the NICO Deposit."

