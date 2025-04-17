Majorities Of Republicans And Democrats Support Keeping Tax Credits For Clean Energy And Evs, Limits On Offshore Drilling, New UMD Survey Finds

COLLEGE PARK, Md., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid efforts to roll back current federal laws and regulations that aim to reduce air pollution and greenhouse gases and to expand offshore drilling, a new national survey finds that bipartisan majorities support keeping:



tax credits for clean energy and energy efficiency

tax credits for electric vehicles and charging stations

limits on offshore drilling mandates to gradually raise fuel efficiency in cars and light trucks

These findings come from a survey by the University of Maryland's Program for Public Consultation (PPC), fielded March 12-18, 2025 with a national sample of 809 adults.

Steven Kull, Director of PPC noted, "It appears that Americans, including Republicans, have gotten used to the idea of using tax credits to promote clean energy, energy efficiency and EVs. There is little interest in changing them now."

Tax Credits for Clean Energy and Energy Efficiency

Bipartisan majorities favor keeping tax credits for the production of carbon-free energy, and energy-efficiency improvements for new and existing buildings and homes. Respondents were informed that such tax credits reduce federal revenues by about $100 billion a year. Given the option to repeal, maintain or increase eight different tax credits, bipartisan majorities of 83-89% prefer maintaining or increasing each one. This includes 79-85% of Republicans and 88-94% of Democrats.

Tax Credits for Electric Vehicles and Charging Stations

Given the option to repeal, maintain, or increase, bipartisan majorities favor keeping (maintaining or increasing) tax credits for electric vehicles and public charging stations :



For buying a new EV, a tax credit up to $7,500 for people earning under $150,000, support is 77% (Republicans 71%, Democrats 85%)

For buying a used EV, a tax credit up to $4,000 for people earning under $75,000, support is 78% (Republicans 73%, Democrats 87%) For installing a public charging station, a tax credit up to 30% of the cost, support is 81% (Republicans 75%, Democrats 89%)

Fuel Efficiency Requirements for New Cars

A bipartisan majority of two thirds favor the Environmental Protection Agency regulation requiring new cars and light trucks to get 20-30% more miles per gallon by 2027 than they did in 2022 (Republicans 63%, Democrats 73%). Respondents were told this increases the price of new cars, but also saves car owners money on gas.

Offshore Drilling

A bipartisan majority opposes increasing offshore drilling for oil and gas . Respondents were asked whether the government should seek to increase, reduce, or maintain offshore drilling - relative to the limits that had been put in place over the last few years. Nearly seven in ten (68%) choose to maintain or reduce the level of offshore drilling, including 54% of Republicans and 84% of Democrats. Increasing drilling is favored by 31%, including 46% of Republicans and just 16% of Democrats.

At the same time, the government working to reduce the amount of offshore drilling is favored by just 27% (Republicans 16%, Democrats 40%).



Questionnaire with Toplines, Crosstabs and Methodology Try the Energy & Environment Policymaking Simulation

About the Survey

The survey was a "public consultation survey" in which respondents are provided briefings and arguments for and against each proposal. Content was reviewed by experts from each side of the debate to ensure that the briefings are accurate and balanced and that the arguments presented are the strongest ones being made.

The survey was fielded March 12-18, 2025 with 809 adults nationally. Samples were obtained from multiple online opt-in panels, including Cint, Dynata and Prodege. Sample collection and quality control was managed by QuantifyAI under the direction of the Program for Public Consultation. Samples were pre-stratified and weighted by age, race, gender, education, income, marital status, and home ownership to match the general adult population. The survey was offered in both English and Spanish. The confidence interval is +/- 3.7% and the response rate for the sample is 7.3%.

About the Program for Public Consultation

The Program for Public Consultation (PPC) at the University of Maryland's School of Public Policy, develops and conducts public consultation surveys, seeking to improve democratic governance by consulting representative samples of citizens on key public policy issues. It shares its findings with officials in government, the media, other academics, and the general public.

CONTACT: Taylor Ancell, [email protected]

SOURCE Program for Public Consultation

