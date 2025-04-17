Lytx Unveils New Innovations To Advance Fleet Safety And Mitigate Risk At 2025 Protect Conference

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This year's theme, "Protecting a World in Motion: Your People, Your Equipment, and Your Reputation," guided two days of impactful sessions designed to help commercial fleets lead with safety, efficiency, and confidence.

2025 Lytx Protect attendees also received the industry's first look at Lytx+, a new video-powered, all-in-one fleet management solution that integrates best-in-class video safety with industry-leading telematics. The first Lytx+ offering (Lytx+ with Geotab) leverages the strength of both powerhouses to streamline operations, enhance safety, and drive meaningful cost savings for fleets. The recent announcement of Lytx+ can be viewed here .

Confirming how Lytx is protecting a world in motion, the company celebrated surpassing 300 billion miles of commercial driving data captured, or the equivalent of 1,600 round trips to the sun. This depth and scale of insight continues to power Lytx's advanced AI models and risk detection capabilities, helping fleets operate more safely and make smarter decisions every day.

"The Lytx Protect conference brings together the people and ideas shaping the future of fleet safety," said Dave Riordan, Executive Vice President of Strategic Accounts at Lytx. " As fleets navigate evolving safety challenges and workforce demands, our mission is to provide solutions that empower them to lead with confidence. 'Protecting a World in Motion,' this year's theme, reflects our belief that safety is core and should be without compromise when it comes to protecting people, equipment, and reputations."

"Lytx Protect is an extremely important event for us and today's fleet leaders," commented Shawn Mandel, Vice President of Safety and Risk Management, Waste Connections. "Our team arrived enthusiastic about the fresh ideas and meaningful connections that come from this event, and now we head back to our company energized by Lytx's product roadmap and with an improved vision on how to continue to drive measurable improvements."

Session Highlights Included:



Protecting Reputation: Attendees of the sessions gained a first-hand look at what really matters to drivers, their needs as professionals, and how to improve their experience. Recipients of Lytx's 14th annual Driver and Coach of the Year Awards shared practical approaches to improving communication with drivers, building trust, and supporting a strong safety culture.

Protecting People: Lytx and several clients shared real-world strategies for managing extreme weather, including how fleets are using Weather Hazard Alerts and risk scoring to stay ahead of weather-related delays and disruptions.

1H 2025 Product Announcements: More details were shared on recently announced features and fleet management solutions, which include new safety recognition tools , Dynamic Adjust for Illinois Restrictions , and Lytx+ with Geotab . Attendees also got a preview of many more features and exciting augmentations that will be more broadly announced in the coming months.

Lytx Lab Innovation Showcase: Further concepts in development were presented by the Lytx Lab team, offering a look into new ideas around risk detection, data modeling, and AI. 2025–2026 Economic Forecast: Tim Denoyer, Vice President and Senior Analyst at ACT Research, provided an economic outlook on the fleet industry, including the impact of tariffs on businesses. These insights were shared to help fleet managers prepare for seismic shifts in the economy and to learn how to capitalize on trends shaping the road ahead.

"2025 Lytx Protect marked an innovative leap forward for us, in terms of fleet safety and performance," said Rajesh Rudraradhya, Chief Technology Officer at Lytx. "Dynamic Risk is redefining how risk is understood-offering a multi-dimensional, real-time view that brings greater clarity to operational decisions. With the launch of Lytx+, safety and efficiency now work seamlessly together and with AI as a true force multiplier, fleets can focus on the insights that matter most. We're innovating at high speed that is guided by our customers, and we remain committed to solving their toughest challenges."

Lytx+ is a unified technology solution that combines best-in-class video safety, with industry-leading segment-optimized telematics. This new offering from Lytx offers businesses with commercial or company-owned vehicles the opportunity to simplify their fleet management needs and seamlessly reduce risk, manage compliance, and optimize performance. Lytx+ is designed to deliver comprehensive fleet management solutions that also include unified installation, billing, login and reporting interfaces, applications, and support. The first Lytx+ solution, Lytx+ with Geotab, will be available in 2H 2025 for customers in the U.S. and Canada.

Lytx is a global leader in video safety and video telematics. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive, and profitable so they can thrive in today's competitive environment. Through the Lytx VisionTM Platform, direct and reseller clients access our customizable services and programs spanning fleet safety , risk detection , fleet tracking , ELD compliance , preventative maintenance , and fuel management . Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and 5.5 million drivers in more than 90 countries. For more information about Lytx, visit , @lytx on X, LinkedIn , our Facebook page, or our YouTube channel.

