NY Mental Health Center Launches Neuropsychological Testing Services

NEW YORK, N.Y., April 17, 2025 - NY Mental Health Center (NYMHC) is proud to announce the expansion of its clinical offerings to include neuropsychological testing under the direction of licensed psychologist Dr. Ana Bahamonde. With this addition, NYMHC now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services, including psychotherapy, psychiatry, and psychological assessment, all available via secure telehealth.







Image caption: NY Mental Health Center.

The launch of neuropsychological testing comes at a time when demand for accurate diagnoses of ADHD and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is at an all-time high.

“As a multidisciplinary team, we've always emphasized responsible, evidence-based care,” said Corry Prohens, Founder and Practice Director of NYMHC.“We do not prescribe medication for ADHD without a proper neuropsychological evaluation. Adding assessment services allows us to give our adolescent and adult clients the diagnostic clarity they deserve.”

Dr. Bahamonde brings over a decade of experience in clinical assessment and specializes in the evaluation of ADHD, Autism Spectrum Disorder, learning differences, and mood disorders. All testing is conducted remotely via telehealth, making these services accessible throughout the state of New York.

Clients seeking an ADHD evaluation can choose from two testing formats:



Brief ADHD Assessment (4 hours, $800): Includes a diagnostic letter summarizing findings and recommendations. Comprehensive ADHD Assessment (8 hours, $1600): Includes a detailed, individualized report suitable for academic accommodations and other formal purposes.

Dr. Bahamonde also provides testing for Autism Spectrum Disorder, using gold-standard tools and clinical interviews to assess developmental history, social functioning, and communication.

While most insurance companies do not cover neuropsychological testing for ADHD or Autism, NYMHC may be able to submit claims for certain components of the evaluation, which could reduce the overall out-of-pocket cost. Clients are encouraged to contact our office to discuss potential insurance reimbursement options.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of these services,” said Prohens.“Assessment fills a critical gap in the mental health care journey. It empowers clients to move forward with confidence, whether that means exploring treatment options, seeking accommodations, or simply better understanding themselves.”

About NY Mental Health Center

NYMHC is a telehealth-based group mental health practice providing psychotherapy, psychiatry, and psychological assessment to individuals across New York State. Our integrated team of psychologists, psychiatrists, and therapists work collaboratively to deliver compassionate, evidence-based care that empowers individuals and families at every stage of life.

About Dr. Ana Bahamonde

Dr. Ana Bahamonde is a licensed psychologist with extensive experience in psychological testing and neuropsychological assessment. Her clinical expertise includes diagnosing ADHD, Autism Spectrum Disorder, learning disabilities, and mood disorders. Dr. Bahamonde is committed to helping clients understand their unique cognitive and emotional profiles in order to thrive academically, professionally, and personally.

