The Swiss Will Have To Vote Again On Digital Identity
-
Français
fr
Un froid entre les comités opposés à l'e-ID suisse
Original
Read more: Un froid entre les comités opposés à l'e-ID suiss
The committee put forward several arguments against the new e-ID proposal that was approved by Parliament in December. According to them, there is no real state control, because the federal police cannot issue the e-ID without going through private parties. They also claimed that the technology is not transparent.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Other arguments included dependence on technology firms and the risk of digital surveillance. According to the referendum committee, fundamental rights are at risk. The e-ID could serve as the basis for a social credit system and make access to services dependent on behaviour. It would also be discriminatory, as certain services would only be accessible with an e-ID.More More Digital identity scheme shot down by voters over data privacy concerns
This content was published on Mar 7, 2021 A clear majority of voters in Switzerland have rejected a law governing a proposed electronic identity system.Read more: Digital identity scheme shot down by voters over data privacy concern
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment