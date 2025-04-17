The Swiss Will Have To Vote Again On Digital Identity

Français fr Un froid entre les comités opposés à l'e-ID suisse Original Read more: Un froid entre les comités opposés à l'e-ID suiss

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss will once again vote on digital identity (e-ID). The referendum committee against the introduction submitted 63,000 signatures to the Federal Chancellery on Thursday. This content was published on April 17, 2025 - 15:34 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The committee put forward several arguments against the new e-ID proposal that was approved by Parliament in December. According to them, there is no real state control, because the federal police cannot issue the e-ID without going through private parties. They also claimed that the technology is not transparent.

Other arguments included dependence on technology firms and the risk of digital surveillance. According to the referendum committee, fundamental rights are at risk. The e-ID could serve as the basis for a social credit system and make access to services dependent on behaviour. It would also be discriminatory, as certain services would only be accessible with an e-ID.

