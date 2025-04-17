IOC Welcomes Recognition Of Sport As A Tool For Gender Equality And Empowerment In Declaration Adopted By The Commission On The Status Of Women

MENAFN - 3BL) International Olympic Committee news

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has welcomed the Political Declaration adopted unanimously by the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) in New York, reaffirming the importance of sport as a vehicle for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.

As stated in paragraph 11 of the declaration, UN Member States“also recognize the contributions of all women and girls, including adolescent girls, to their societies, and the opportunities to strengthen these contributions in decision making processes, and as agents of change as well as ensuring their equal access to safe, accessible and affordable digital technology and to inclusive and equitable quality education, including physical education and sports, and promote life-long learning as well as access to health-care services and to empower them and fulfill all their human rights and fundamental freedoms, and end all forms of violence and discrimination against them.”

This acknowledgment builds upon a strong history of the CSW consistently recognising the contribution of sport to gender equality.

The transformative power of sport in accelerating gender equality

Speaking at a high-level ministerial roundtable organised by the Mission of Qatar, IOC Member Laura Chinchilla underlined the transformative power of sport in accelerating gender equality and social development. She urged Member States to engage more strongly with the sports sector for the advancement of social development of women and girls.

Highlighting the efforts of the IOC and the Olympic Movement to close gender gaps on and off the field of play, her address also reaffirmed ongoing collaboration with public authorities, the UN, development banks, the private sector and civil society to promote the social development of women by enhancing safe and inclusive access to sport.

Chinchilla also highlighted the economic potential of sport, noting that the sector has grown by over 5 per cent annually for the past two decades and is projected to continue expanding. Chinchilla noted that despite these proven benefits, sport remains an underutilised tool in many government policies.

She called upon policymakers to collaborate with the sports movement to invest in safe, equal and inclusive sporting opportunities for women and girls, and emphasised that governments have a unique opportunity to leverage sport as a cost-effective tool for the development of women and girls, supported by development financing institutions .

Recognising the role of sport in advancing sustainable development

Since 1995, sport has been referenced in multiple policy documents pertaining to the rights of women and girls, notably the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action , Beijing+5, and past Agreed Conclusions of the CSW. These documents have repeatedly emphasised the role of sport in fostering leadership, economic empowerment and social inclusion for women and girls.

The inclusion of sport in the CSW69 Political Declaration marks another milestone in the ongoing recognition of its role in sustainable development. As governments, international organisations and stakeholders continue to advance gender equality, sport remains a powerful catalyst for positive change worldwide.

Gathered at the UN Headquarters from 10 to 21 March, participants in this year's CSW will take part in a series of meetings and discussions looking back on the developments since the adoption of the Beijing Declaration in 1995, and looking forward to the Second World Summit on Social Development – due to be held in Doha from 4 to 6 November 2025.