Podcast: Why Today's Carbon Accounting Is Falling Short

Global Heat Reduction Initiative (GHR) is an initiative of SCS Global Services that aims to drive down excess heat trapped in the atmosphere in the crucial near-term. GHR provides Total Climate AccountingTM, that includes measurement of climate super pollutants over any timeframe such as methane, nitrous oxide and black carbon to enable organizations to take immediate action on global heat reduction.

