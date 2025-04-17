Orthopaedic Ward Opens In Logar Provincial Hospital

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): A special orthopaedic ward has been opened in the provincial hospital of central Logar province with the support of the Academy of Medical Sciences of the Ministry of Defense.

At a ceremony in this regard organized by the Public Health Department of Logar, Brigadier General Abdul Wali Ahmadzai, Deputy Director of Health Services at the Ministry of National Defense, said that a bone disease treatment center has been opened for the first time in Logar Naib Aminullah Khan Logari Hospital with the support of the Academy of Medical Sciences of the Ministry of National Defense.

He said free services would be provided to the public in the ward within the framework of the Ministry of Public Health.

He also said the 400 -bed hospital was provided advanced equipment, specialized departments, especially in the treatment of bone diseases during the past three years.

On the other hand, Hafiz Saeedur Rahman Qaderi, the Director of Public Health of Logar, said that the orthopaedic ward's opening was a great achievement for Logar health workers.

He said currently, basic health services in all areas of the province had increased from 67 centers to 117 centers.

Qaderi added that this year, buildings for five health centers will be constructed and significant progress will be made in the health sector.

Academy of Medical Sciences chief Dr. Ismail Wardak said all services and treatment were provided free of charge to patients with broken bones in twenty sign departments throughout the country, including Logar.

He further said a patient with a broken bone could return to his normal life within 24 hours.

The development comes a time when residents of a number of remote districts of Logar province are demanding more health centers and female doctors in their areas.

