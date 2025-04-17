MY MOTHER's TONGUE: A POWERFUL EXPLORATION OF LANGUAGE, IDENTITY, AND RESISTANCE

Presented at the Art Gallery of Mississauga through the generous support of TD Ready Commitment

- Musha Neluheni, AGM TD Programming CuratorMISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Art Gallery of Mississauga (AGM) is proud to present My Mother's Tongue, a group exhibition of contemporary art that investigates the suppression of language and identity across different cultures and histories. Curated by AGM TD Programming Curator Musha Neluheni, My Mother's Tongue runs from April 26 to July 13, 2025.Throughout history, language has been a powerful tool for both oppression and resilience. Apartheid, colonialism, and political regimes have systematically erased Indigenous languages, disrupting cultural identities and silencing generations worldwide. This exhibition examines this historical violence while offering a space for artistic resistance and reclamation. Featuring works by both local and international artist, including Joi T. Arcand, Insoon Ha, Mohau Modisakeng, Baljit Singh, and James Webb, My Mother's Tongue brings to light the deeply personal and collective experiences of loss, disconnection, and resilience through diverse artistic mediums.Musha Neluheni, AGM TD Programming Curator, states:“Language is at the core of how we define ourselves and our histories. When a mother tongue is lost, so too is a connection to heritage, identity, and belonging. This exhibition serves as a space of remembrance and revival-where the silenced voices of the past can be heard once more through the power of art.”This exhibition is made possible thanks in part to a donation from TD Bank Group through its corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment. My Mother's Tongue asks: What happens when cultural inheritance is stolen? The artists in this exhibition examine the consequences of forced linguistic erasure while celebrating the enduring strength of cultural identity.OPENING RECEPTIONThe AGM warmly invites the public to the exhibition's opening reception on Saturday April 26, 2025 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. Registration for the opening reception is recommended but not required. Artists and curator Musha Neluheni will be in attendance and available for interview. More information and registration details can be found at bit/EventsAGMABOUT THE CURATOR:Musha Neluheni is an artist and curator from Johannesburg, South Africa who joined the AGM in February 2024 as TD Programming Curator, a 2-year contract position. She previously served as Contemporary Curator and Acting Chief Curator at the Johannesburg Art Gallery and was co-curator of the South African Pavilion at the 57th Venice Biennale. Neluheni has held positions on the Standard Bank Art Committee and the Theme Panel for the South African Mint. Her exhibition There is Only Light, and Shadow won Best Curated Show at the 2016 Turbine Art Fair. She holds a BFA from Rhodes University and has contributed to several publications, including the online forum The Archival Platform.For more information on the Art Gallery of Mississauga or to set up an interview with the artists and curator, please contact:Christina Moss | Communications & Marketing | ...-30-The Art Gallery of Mississauga (AGM) is a public, not-for-profit art gallery and charity located in the Mississauga Civic Centre. Focusing on contemporary art, the AGM offers a diverse range of exhibitions, programs, and events that engage the community and foster an appreciation for the arts. Admission to the gallery is always free. The Art Gallery of Mississauga acknowledges City of Mississauga. Additional support for this exhibition is provided by the Canada Council for the Arts, Rama Gaming House, and Charitable Gaming Community Good.

