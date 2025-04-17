Thrive Cannabis Marketplace Opens New Main Street Dispensary In Las Vegas Arts District

LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Cannabis Marketplace proudly announces the opening of its newest location at 1317 S. Main Street, in the heart of the Las Vegas Arts District. Launched less than a month ago, this seventh Nevada retail dispensary strengthens Thrive's presence in Southern Nevada, joining its five other locations in Las Vegas and two in Northern Nevada, all dedicated to premium cannabis and community connection.

The Main Street store offers a curated menu featuring top-tier brands like WYLD, KIVA, STiiiZY, Srene, and The Growers Circle, alongside Thrive's signature lines such as Green & Gold, FADE cartridges, and Retreat Liquid Diamond disposables. With daily deals-including 30% off for industry workers, Thrive ensures quality for every budget. Thrive operates daily from 10 AM to 10 PM, extending to midnight on weekends.

"We're thrilled to be part of the Arts District's energy," said Mitch Britten, CEO of Thrive. "This spot, with Lefty's killer mural, lets us dive into the heart of Downtown's creative scene."

The exterior mural by world-renowned artist Francesco Campanella-known as "Lefty" has already become a must-stop photo op in the Arts District. With past collaborations including Porsche, Formula 1, and Coachella, his vibrant work adds to the visual energy of Main Street. Located next to Nevada Brew Works and just steps from Esther's Kitchen, Thrive is perfectly positioned as a natural stop while exploring the area's cocktail bars, thrift shops, breweries and art galleries.

"The Arts District is where Vegas culture thrives," said John Erminio, Thrive's Director of Growth & Strategy. "We're here to add to that vibe with great products and partnerships with local businesses."

Thrive invites first-time customers to join Thrive Rewards for 25% off their initial purchase through May 15, 2025. Plus, starting April 17th, through April 20th, top brands will be up to 60% off, making it the perfect time to visit.

North Las Vegas: 2755 W. Cheyenne Ave.

West Sahara: 3500 W. Sahara Ave.

Southern Highlands: 3698 W. Cactus Ave.

Las Vegas Strip: 2975 S. Sammy Davis Jr. Dr. Arts District: 1317 S. Main St.

Reno: 7300 S Virginia St. Jackpot: 1868 Royal Dr.

Thrive Main Street is ready to welcome the community to experience why it's the Arts District's newest gem. Visit, snap a mural pic, and discover premium cannabis in the heart of Downtown.

About Thrive Cannabis Marketplace

Thrive Cannabis Marketplace stands as Nevada's largest 100% locally owned cannabis company, redefining the cannabis experience with a deep-rooted passion for the communities we call home. With seven locations across the state, we're rooted in Nevada, not just as a dispensary, but as your hometown shop. Our team lives here, raises families here, and is committed to giving back, supporting local artists, businesses, and initiatives that make our state thrive. From curating premium cannabis to delivering standout service, we're here to redefine what a cannabis experience should feel like - real, personal, and rooted in the place we all call home.

