Infosys Headcount Rises For 3Rd Straight Quarter, Adds 6,388 Employees In FY25

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) IT major Infosys on Thursday announced that it has added 6,388 employees in FY25, taking its total headcount to 323,578, compared to 317,240 in the previous financial year.

However, the company reported a modest increase in its workforce during the fourth quarter (Q4) as it added 199 employees during the period.

This marks the third consecutive quarter of headcount growth for Infosys. The company added 5,591 employees in Q3 and 2,456 in Q2.

After a period of slow hiring, Infosys has now started hiring across different levels, including freshers.

The company plans to recruit around 15,000 to 20,000 fresh graduates in FY26.

Earlier this year, Infosys let go of about 400 trainees at its Mysuru campus after they failed internal evaluation tests three times.

These trainees were part of a batch of around 800 that joined in October 2024.

Commenting on the trainee layoffs, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said that the company follows a strict assessment system, which has remained unchanged for over two decades.

“We have a rigorous way to test individuals, which has been the same for over 20 years," Parekh said during the post-earnings press conference.

Employee attrition saw a slight increase during the March quarter. The attrition rate rose to 14.1 per cent from 13.7 per cent in the December quarter.

The IT major also awarded employee stock option plans (ESOPs), worth nearly Rs 50 crore, to its CEO Parekh for FY25.

The stock grant includes annual performance-based incentives, given in the form of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs), under various plans such as equity-linked and ESG-linked performance grants.

Meanwhile, the company reported an 11.7 per cent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25.

The company posted a profit of Rs 7,033 crore for the March 2025 quarter, down from Rs 7,969 crore in the same period last year.

Despite the dip in profit, Infosys saw its revenue grow by nearly 8 per cent YoY to Rs 40,925 crore, up from Rs 37,923 crore in the March quarter of the previous year.