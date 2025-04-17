Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Spare Tire Hoist (CHK-1147)

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to make applying and removing heavy spare tires on SUVs much easier and safer," said an inventor, from Grand Junction, Colo., "so I invented the SPARE TIRE HOIST. My design would greatly simplify the lifting and lowering process to avoid difficult and strenuous manhandling of the spare."

The patent-pending invention provides an easy way to lift and lower a heavy full-size spare tire at the back of an SUV. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually lift and handle a very heavy spare tire/rim combination. As a result, it increases safety, and it reduces strain. The invention features a strong and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for any SUV owner with a heavy full-size spare tire mounted to the back or off road enthusiast. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-1147, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

