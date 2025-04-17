American Urological Association Releases New Guideline On Chronic Pelvic Pain In Men

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Urological Association (AUA) released the 2025 Guideline on Chronic Pelvic Pain in Men.

This Guideline covers the evaluation and treatment of men who present to a clinician with a complaint of chronic pelvic pain. This Guideline is intended for clinicians evaluating and managing male chronic pelvic pain and includes a discussion of chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CP/CPPS) and chronic scrotal content pain (CSCP).

“Chronic pelvic pain, including chronic prostatitis and chronic scrotal pain, affects millions of men in the United States. The presentation is quite variable, and their management is challenging. This new Guideline provides the much-needed evidence-based approach to the diagnosis and management of male chronic pelvic pain,” said Dr. Henry Lai, chair of the Guideline.“We really wanted to emphasize shared decision-making and a multimodal and multidisciplinary approach to patient care.”

This Guideline has 44 recommendations and is a useful reference for effective evidence-based care related to chronic pelvic pain in men.

This Guideline includes:



Recommended approaches to patient evaluation, including discussion of confusable disorders for CP/CPPS and differential diagnosis of scrotal pathology.

Review of pelvic floor myalgia and the role of pelvic floor physical therapy.

Evaluation of management approaches for pelvic pain with an emphasis on shared decision-making and multi-disciplinary care. Discussion of research gaps and potential future treatment options.

“We usually think of pain in response to tissue injury that resolves with healing, but we now know that pain can also derive from a neurologic origin,” notes Dr. Michel Pontari, co-chair of the Guideline.“As our understanding of the underlying causes of chronic pelvic pain continues to evolve, we'll gain a greater understanding of effective treatment strategies to improve overall patient quality of life.”

The full guideline is now available at

A summary of the Guideline also appears at:

Lai HH, Pontari MA, Argoff CE, et al. Male Chronic Pelvic Pain: AUA Guideline: Part I Evaluation and Management Approach. J Urol. 0(0). doi:10.1097/JU.0000000000004564

Lai HH, Pontari MA, Argoff CE, et al. Male Chronic Pelvic Pain: AUA Guideline: Part II Treatment of Chronic Prostatitis/Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndrome. J Urol. 0(0).

Lai HH, Pontari MA, Argoff CE, at al. Male Chronic Pelvic Pain: AUA Guideline: Part III Treatment of Chronic Scrotal Content Pain. J Urol. 0(0).

