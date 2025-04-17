Altitude Huntsville Celebrates Successful Relaunch With Hundreds Of Families

Altitude Trampoline Park Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Altitude Trampoline Park , a premier indoor trampoline park, celebrated its exciting relaunch in Huntsville, AL on April 4th with hundreds of enthusiastic families. Guests flocked to the newly renovated facility to experience a range of brand-new attractions designed to thrill visitors of all ages.The weekend's highlights included the unveiling of a dedicated Kids Zone tailored for children 5 years and under, a challenging 2-story Ninja Course for older kids seeking adventure, and a completely remodeled Dodgeball court featuring interactive targets for an enhanced playing experience. The park buzzed with energy as the beloved mascot, Hoppy the Hare, greeted young visitors, and a live DJ kept the vibrant Glow Night atmosphere alive throughout the weekend.The relaunch event also drew the attention of local influencers and news outlets, who joined in celebrating the park's exciting upgrades. Families enjoyed delicious pizza courtesy of Marco's alongside the wide array of sweet treats available at Altitude. The signature Glow Nights transformed the park into a dazzling spectacle, complete with black lights and the energetic beats of the live DJ, creating an unforgettable experience for all attendees."It was an incredible feeling to experience this inauguration alongside all the families who visited us," said Ben Thomas, owner of Altitude Huntsville. "Seeing everyone having fun and making memories reminds us that all the hard work to create a safe, clean, and fun indoor park was absolutely worth it. We're excited to continue serving the Huntsville community with a space they can enjoy for years to come.”Altitude is also available for group events, summer camps, and even full-park rentals, making it a versatile venue for various occasions. For years, Altitude Huntsville has been a favorite destination for safe family fun in the region. With these latest renovations and expansions, the park is poised to become an even more integral part of the Huntsville community, offering an unparalleled indoor adventure experience.The Huntsville Park is located at Westside Centre (6275 University Dr NW Suite 14) and is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.Customers who want to visit the park more frequently can choose a monthly membership, which allows daily visits and starts at $10.99 per month. For more information about the Huntsville Altitude Trampoline Park and jump passes, visit .About Altitude Trampoline ParkAltitude Trampoline Park is a premier indoor adventure attraction that offers exciting activities, games, programs, and events for all ages. Altitude also offers various package options for birthday parties and other special occasions.All locations follow the Certified Clean program and audits to ensure that facilities are clean and safe for guests.Altitude Trampoline Park is a proud partner of the American Heart Association; the world's leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all.To learn more, including park locations, visit .

